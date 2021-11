Colorado voters will decide on whether Proposition 120 should pass — but the courts may decide how far the measure's property tax cut will extend.State of play: Proposition 120 was designed to lower property tax rates for all residents in the state. But Colorado lawmakers approved a bill to recategorize the tax code so it would only apply to multifamily housing and lodging. It also included a temporary tax cut for residential property owners.What they're saying: Advocates for the measure — Gov. Jared Polis being one of them — suggest the legislation was an improper change that will be overturned...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO