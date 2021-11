After golf this afternoon at dinner in Greenville this guy who I have known for about a month and who otherwise would have been picking his nose if I hadn't invited him starts shooting his mouth off saying Potter looked horrible ( he didn't know Potter's name ) and Clemson looked terrible .He talks a little about South Carolina but basically he doesn't seem to like Clemson .I was still eating and I just shrugged my shoulders and said Potter has been money in the bank so long he can have an off night and regardless of how the Tigers played they beat Fla St for the 6th straight time .He pretty much shut up . Just win baby! Getting tired of this guy.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO