Atlanta, GA

Sustainable Fashion Week: Dress cute but make it eco-friendly

By Hannah E. Jones
saportareport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to add to your wardrobe with Mother Nature in mind, check out the Sustainable Fashion Week from Oct. 28-30. (Photo courtesy of Tanjuria Willis) Thanks to targeted social media ads and brand deals with your favorite celebrities, it can be tempting to buy a new outfit or the...

saportareport.com

WABE

Tanjuria Willis discusses fast fashion’s environmental impact ahead of first annual Sustainable Fashion Week

“Fast fashion” has been filling landfills globally for years, but only recently has the term and its connotations begun to enter Americans’ vocabulary. According to CBS News MoneyWatch, the apparel and footwear industries together account for more than 8% of global climate impact — more than airline flights and maritime shipping trips combined. Tanjuria Willis is the owner of eKlozet Luxury Consignment and creator of Sustainable Fashion Week Atlanta, whose first annual celebration begins this week. She joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to introduce the new 3-day event series that will bring yearly attention to the crucial issue of fashion’s impact on the environment with fun, flair, and sustainable style.
ATLANTA, GA
