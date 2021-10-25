Sustainable Fashion Week: Dress cute but make it eco-friendly

Wear your favorite pair of shoes everywhere and anywhere when they’re the Tofers Hampton sustainable smoking slippers. Ethically made in Portugal with eco-friendly materials, these loafers offer an extremely comfortable design. Along with their comfort, they have a subtly striking look as well as a versatility that makes them great for everywhere from the board room to the grocery store. While smoking slippers were an indoor shoe in the 1800s, the Hampton are great for everywhere you go. And, while they have a luxurious look, they are durable enough to do whatever you need your shoe to do. Made of chrome-free, buttery-soft leather and suede, recycled foam padding, and recycled rubber soles, they come in three distinct colors. Choose from Midnight Blue, Sand Stone, and Jet Black. Finally, Tofers plants a mangrove tree and restores a square foot of kelp forest for each pair sold.

