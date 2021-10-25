The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

"They don't build 'em like they used to" is a popular saying for just about anything from appliances to cars, and even homes. Most of the time people say it because those things and others don't seem to last quite as long as they used to. Mass production has led to manufacturers using cheaper materials to cut down on costs and keep up with increased demand. I think the saying could also be applied to the appearance of those items. Take automobiles, for example. The hard angles of cars and trucks from the '30s, '40s, and '50s evolved into the more aerodynamic curved or rounded edges of today's vehicles in an effort to improve gas mileage. The same applies to houses. Drive through any subdivision, and the homes are nearly identical in their construction with different siding or brick options being the only things that separate one from the other. Like automobiles, these "cookie-cutter" homes give builders, and subdivision land owners, the opportunity to mass-produce houses quickly so they can get them on the market and get a return on their investment.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO