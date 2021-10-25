The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

At long last, Hocus Pocus fans are getting their wish: A new movie in the franchise. Although the kid-friendly horror movie was not a big hit in theaters in 1993, the film — about the misadventures of three witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — grew into a Halloween staple on VHS and cable, airing constantly in the weeks before Halloween. Some 30 years later, it’s now a favorite of children of the ’90s. Disney started work on a sequel recently, and today they announced that production on the film has officially begun.
