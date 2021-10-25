Friends don’t let friends snoop into finances

Hi guys so I started dating my high school sweetheart again. We dated all 4 years in high school. I moved away and went to college. I am now 32 and I own my own home, car, have a great career in real estate. After high school he got into some trouble and was in and out of jail. He has 3 kids with 2 different women. He lives with his mom. I know everyone is probably thinking all these things are red flags. At least that’s what my family and friends think about him. They tell me he is using me. They don’t like coming around if my bf is here. I am very aware of all this. He’s been really trying to get back on his feet and we’ve talked about moving in together into my house. All my family and friends think I’m making a mistake if I let him live with me. They think I’m naive, and tell me I could do better, which I probably can, but the heart wants what the heart wants. I don’t need his money, all I want is his love. He isn’t the most ideal on paper but he is a good guy that really is trying to work on himself and he makes me happy. How do I make my loved ones see that I am doing just fine, and he’s not taking advantage of me? (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

