The injury to New York Jets QB Zach Wilson against the New England Patriots could not have been more timely with the 2021 NFL trade deadline looming. With the Jets entering Week 7 at 1-4, they were always likely to be sellers. But if Wilson’s injury lingers, the need for the Jets to switch their focus to the 2022 NFL season and beyond would only be confirmed.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO