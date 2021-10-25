Sunny Tomorrow; Rain Returns Late Wednesday Night

It’s not many tricks and a good many treats as we look at this forecast. Here we go!. HAPPY HALLOWEEN: After a dreary couple of days that would have been very fitting for All Hallows Eve, skies are beginning to clear across the area this morning. Temperatures are on the seasonably cool side, with readings in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The average low temperature for October 31st in Birmingham is 50F. The average high is 71F, and we will be right below to near that today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight’s low will be in the middle to upper 40s. Nearly perfect conditions for little ghosts and goblins doing their trick or treating.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO