Environment

Sunny Tomorrow; Rain Returns Late Wednesday Night

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADAR CHECK: Showers are pretty much out of the state this afternoon… we are seeing just a few patches of drizzle over East Alabama. The sky is clearing over the northwest counties, and all of the state will be clear tonight. We expect a low in the upper 40s for most...

COLORADO FORECAST: Wintry blast could bring 10+ inches of snow to some areas

Winter weather is headed toward Colorado, and is likely to stick around through at least the middle of the week. Beginning Sunday night, snow and rain showers are expected to start and will continue on and off throughout the day on Monday in some parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
COLORADO STATE
Sunday Weather Xtreme: A Nice Halloween in Store

It’s not many tricks and a good many treats as we look at this forecast. Here we go!. HAPPY HALLOWEEN: After a dreary couple of days that would have been very fitting for All Hallows Eve, skies are beginning to clear across the area this morning. Temperatures are on the seasonably cool side, with readings in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The average low temperature for October 31st in Birmingham is 50F. The average high is 71F, and we will be right below to near that today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight’s low will be in the middle to upper 40s. Nearly perfect conditions for little ghosts and goblins doing their trick or treating.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Halloween Forecast: Sunny skies and comfortable temps

Halloween: Beautiful but blustery. Some high clouds, but otherwise sunny and seasonably cool. NW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Moderate air quality for Chicagoland. High: 55 All Hallow’s Eve/Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of frost. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. Low: 33, colder away from Lake Michigan. Dia de […]
ENVIRONMENT
Pleasant weather next few days, rain chances return late-week

We've had a very chilly start to Halloween! Thanks to plenty of sun, we'll quickly warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon. The humidity will stay low. Trick-or-treating will be nice and cool this evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s. The next several days will feature lots of sunshine. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Pittsburgh Weather: Trick-Or-Treat Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to another mild morning with lows near 50. Light rain showers will taper off through the late morning and afternoon leaving the evening dry for Trick-Or-Treat! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts will pick up today around 20 mph and overnight it’ll be cooler with lows back near 40. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Fall foliage around the region is at its peak until Wednesday so make sure you go out and see the bright colors while they last! Most areas north and along the ridges are fading. Next...
PITTSBURGH, PA

