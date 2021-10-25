CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

S&P 500, Dow close at new highs as Facebook set to start heavy earnings week

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jtJK_0ccHQSB200

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday, as earnings season kicked in to high gear in one of the heaviest reporting weeks of the quarter with bellwethers in multiple sectors poised to announce results.

While the Dow and S&P hit new highs, the Nasdaq outperformed on the day, buoyed by gains in Tesla and PayPal, and the tech-heavy index stands less than 1% away from a record.

Tesla Inc jumped to its own new high and breached $1 trillion in market capitalization, after car rental firm Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla cars, while Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $1,200 from $900 per share.

“Tesla, there is a lot of the chatter out there today and Hertz placing a big order has created some excitement,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Tesla, which has risen in nine of the past ten sessions and is up more than 28% for the month, provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Also helping to lift the two indexes was PayPal Inc, which gained after the payments company scrapped plans to buy the digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for as much as $45 billion. Shares of Pinterest slumped.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.76 points, or 0.19%, to 35,743.78, the S&P 500 gained 22.02 points, or 0.48%, to 4,566.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 136.51 points, or 0.9%, to 15,226.71.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans before attending a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal.

The majority of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy and consumer discretionary shares the best performing, as energy names received a boost from another rise in oil prices to multiyear highs on tight supply.

Shares of Facebook Inc were up ahead of its quarterly results due after market close. Investors fear that like Snap Inc, the social media giant’s ad revenue could face the brunt of Apple Inc’s privacy changes.

Other mega-cap names scheduled to report this week include Apple, Microsoft Corp and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

This week, 165 components of the S&P 500 are expected to post quarterly results, according to Refinitiv data. Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 companies to grow 34.8% year-on-year for the third quarter.

Investors are also assessing how companies are navigating supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflationary pressures to sustain growth. Of the 119 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Monday morning, 83.2% have topped analysts’ expectations.

“We are obviously in the heart of earnings season here, and that is a lot of what is going on and earnings are coming in better than expected and there was real fear we would see some bad earnings reports because of supply-chain issues and reduced outlooks, again because of supply-chain issues. So far, so good,” said Ghriskey.

Shares of Kimberley-Clark declined after the Huggies diaper maker cut its 2021 profit outlook due to higher input cost inflation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher, aiming to build on records ahead of this week's Fed decision

Stocks opened modestly higher Monday, kicking off the month on a positive note after major indexes ended last week at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170 points, or 0.5%, to 35,990, while the S&P 500 was up 0.3% at 4,619.11. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 15,525.18. The Federal Reserve will conclude a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, when it's expected to announce its plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Eyes New Closing High As Small Caps Lead; Nasdaq Sets Record As Tesla Rallies

Stocks rallied Monday as the Nasdaq hit a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed slightly higher, on track for a new closing high. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%, the Dow Jones industrials edged 0.2% higher and the S&P 500 added 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 2.3%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crowdstrike stock dips after downgrade; analyst says 'competition is on the rise'

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. are off more than 5% in Monday afternoon trading after BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. "Our checks lead us to believe that competition is on the rise and that tailwinds to CRWD's growth in CY22 will downtick from CY21," Powell wrote. While he thinks that consensus estimates for fiscal 2023 look "very achievable," he worries that growth in annual recurring revenue could move into the low- to mid-40% range from a high-50% range in fiscal 2022. "As a result, investors will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration," Powell wrote. Shares have added 115% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 41%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow and S&P 500 close at records to start November, small caps post best day since August

Stocks rose slightly to new records on Monday — the first trading day of November — after markets emerged from the historically tough seasonal period successfully. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.28 points to 35,913.84, helped by gains in Boeing and Dow Inc., closing at a fresh record. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,613.67, closing at an all-time high. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 0.6% to 15,595.92 and also hit a closing record.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Earnings Reports#Apple Inc#Tesla Inc#Dow#Hertz#Morgan Stanley#Inverness Counsel#Paypal Inc#Pinterest Inc#Nasdaq Composite#The White House#Democratic#Facebook Inc
Zacks.com

New All-Time Closing Highs for Dow, Nasdaq, S&P

Market indexes were once again higher across the board this Monday, with three of the four majors reaching fresh all-time closing highs: the Dow hit its 40th high mark of the year so far, +0.26% to 35.913; the Nasdaq has done almost as well overall — its 39th record closing high this year, +0.63% to just below 15,596; and the S&P 500 posted its 60th record high in 2021 today — with about 8 more weeks of trading for the year to go — +0.18% on the day.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump most in three weeks on chip boost, finmin remarks

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares posted their biggest jump in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, as chip heavyweights took clues from a record overnight Wall Street bounce, while investors cheered the government’s plan to seek inclusion into MSCI’s developed markets index.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy