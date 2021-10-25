Review: "Dune"

David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the 1950s classic novel of the same name has been considered a cult classic for as long as it has existed. Perhaps it’s the quirky costumes, the gritty exposition, the sometimes comedic portrayals. Lynch’s unique style is in full display in that film, which did well but did not lend itself to many more adaptations of the stories that followed the Frank Herbert original. Fast-forward to 2021, and award-winning director Denis Villeneuve is set to stake the sci-fi space opera much more mainstream. It is not simply that he employed a bulging, well-known cast of beloved stars, or that the story is itself inherently compelling. Villeneuve’s style is more conservative than Lynch’s, but also perhaps more meticulous, resulting in an adaptation that is quite likely to spawn subsequent films and a much broader reception.

