Review: "Dune"

The Citizens Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villeneuve is one of the greatest directors of all time. The first of his films I saw was the chilling “Prisoners” in 2013. The phenomenal film should have been nominated for best picture, but at least it put him on the map. He followed that with the acclaimed “Enemy” later...

hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Dune Sequel Is Happening, but Will Zendaya Be in It? Here's the Deal

Dune, the latest sci-fi hit at the box office, has an incredible plot that already has fans eager for details about the sequel, Dune: Part 2. The cast is packed with incredible actors like Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem. Still, a large amount of the excitement around the film focused on superstar talent Zendaya. After fans realized she only gets approximately seven minutes of screen time in the film's entirety, those who are obsessed with her (aka me — like, seriously obsessed) were left wondering: Will she be in the sequel? And if so, what type of role will she have?
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘Dune’ Review: A Visually Stunning, Emotionally Lacking Sci-Fi Epic

From the sweeping sand dunes of Arrakis to the towering concrete bunkers of Caladan, nothing can prepare audiences for the raw spectacle that is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.” The Academy-Award-nominated director (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) has crafted an anomalous film in today’s blockbuster era. Whatever “Dune” lacks in original storytelling, it more than makes up for with its methodical pace, awe-inspiring cinematography, and powerful sound design. In short, “Dune” is sci-fi storytelling on an epic scale — a completely transportive experience that audiences rarely get in cinemas anymore.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

NYFF FILM REVIEW: ‘Dune’ Brings New Life to Old Characters

David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the 1950s classic novel of the same name has been considered a cult classic for as long as it has existed. Perhaps it’s the quirky costumes, the gritty exposition, the sometimes comedic portrayals. Lynch’s unique style is in full display in that film, which did well but did not lend itself to many more adaptations of the stories that followed the Frank Herbert original. Fast-forward to 2021, and award-winning director Denis Villeneuve is set to stake the sci-fi space opera much more mainstream. It is not simply that he employed a bulging, well-known cast of beloved stars, or that the story is itself inherently compelling. Villeneuve’s style is more conservative than Lynch’s, but also perhaps more meticulous, resulting in an adaptation that is quite likely to spawn subsequent films and a much broader reception.
MOVIES
WTOP

Review: Denis Villeneuve’s doom-laden, dynamite ‘Dune’

A cool wind sweeps through the sands of “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s chilly, majestic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 science-fiction novel. Hot as it may be on Arrakis, the desert planet that draws the universe’s most powerful interests to its mineral-rich but inhospitable sands, Villeneuve’s film is a solemn slow burn. This “Dune,” a cool-headed colossus, erects a massive, brutalist architecture of otherworldly science-fiction to craft a big-screen spectacle of thundering splendor.
MOVIES
azbigmedia.com

Review: Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ might be best version possible

Here’s another adaptation of the unadaptable Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve, who dipped his whole body into big-idea sci-fi with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, has a surefire strategy for wrangling the labyrinthine novel onto the screen: cut the story in half. It’s an approach usually reserved for studios wringing money out of a YA franchise, but according to Villeneuve, Dune requires it. Warner Bros. has done a terrible job of marketing Dune as half the novel, though, so expect some frustrated groans when the Part One subtitle fades in like a last-minute apology.
MOVIES
times-gazette.com

Review: Director Denis Villeneuve gives ‘Dune’ the cinematic treatment it deserves

It should be of little surprise to those who’ve followed director Denis Villeneuve’s career in films such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival” and “Sicario” that he masterfully sets mood and tone in his films along with creating a distinctive look, all while telling a compelling story. His adaptation of Frank...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Christopher Nolan and Stephen King Offer Their Reviews of DUNE

Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune has proved to be a big hit with fans and audiences. Now creative talents such as director Christopher Nolan and writer Stephen King have shared their thoughts on the movie. While speaking with Villeneuve on The Director’s Cut podcast, Nolan said that...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Dune - Review

Dune was my most anticipated film of 2021 for quite some time – Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s novel, one of the ultimate science fiction classics in a bid to turn around the film from the messy but still somewhat enjoyable 1984 film from David Lynch that ended up being so bad even Lynch himself has openly admitted that he hated it. Thankfully, Villeneuve – director of Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival – delivers an improvement on the 1984 film with a perfect example of few better pairings between author and director since arguably Ben Wheatley and J.G. Ballard. On paper, everything about Dune looks good – mind-blowingly epic visuals from cinematographer Grieg Fraser (Rogue One, The Batman), that deserve the big-screen spectacle, and the all-star cast really help add extra gravitas to this.
MOVIES
thenorthwindonline.com

Opinion—Review of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

As Duncan Idaho (as played by Jason Mamoa) said, “Dreams make good stories. But everything important happens when we’re awake. Because that’s when we make things happen.”. I’m an avid-theater goer and film fanatic, so Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has been on my radar for quite some time. Despite this awareness,...
MOVIES
Volante

Rachel Review: “Dune,” confusing enough to watch

On Friday, “Dune” was released in theaters and for streaming on HBO Max released. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa. The film “Dune” follows Chalamet’s character Paul and his family, the House of Atreides, which has been selected to take control over a planet that holds the resource for the main source of space travel. With this change in Paul’s life, his destiny is put into motion as his family is targeted by the emperor.
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Best Josh Brolin Movies And How To Watch Them

For the past nearly 40 years, the best Josh Brolin movies have been those that have allowed the second-generation actor to show off his dynamic and versatile acting skills, charm, and all-around likability. No matter if he’s playing a teenage heartthrob in The Goonies, the Mad Titan himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or an everyman who find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time in No Country For Old Men, Brolin continues to be one of the most exciting names in show business. Below is a rather extensive list of more than a dozen offerings. And yes, that includes all you need to know about how to watch Dune streaming.
MOVIES
AFP

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

Sci-fi thriller "Dune" saw its ticket sales drop in its second weekend out but still held its lead in the North American box office, with an estimated take of $15.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The Warner Bros. version of the classic Frank Herbert opus lost 62 percent from its debut weekend, a sizable drop but less so than suffered by other recent big releases, as many fans opted to take in the visually spectacular Denis Villeneuve film on big Imax screens. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms but also a valuable resource called spice. Globally, the film is nearing $300 million in ticket sales. The Halloween weekend is typically slow for moviegoing, as people opt for costume parties and trick-or-treating, but Universal's well-timed horror flic "Halloween Kills" retained second place, taking in $8.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
MOVIES
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

