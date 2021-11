Missoula needs to install a numbered board on a sign as people come into town that reads "X Days Since Our Last Closure." It's getting pretty ridiculous. It often seems like the closures are mostly affecting restaurants like the Hob Nob or Taco John's, but it's really hitting businesses of all kinds - entertainment centers like The Hub, a beloved place for relaxation like Sorella's Day Spa, and now, two different banks in Missoula are closing some of their locations in town. One of them, at least, is only temporary.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO