Have you ever wanted to see how the other half lived? Or maybe just what it's like to sleep where chickens do? Well, we might have found the perfect tiny Airbnb for you. Scrolling through Airbnb's for a place to stay in Iowa is always interesting, but this find sure does take the cake. In the town of Fayette, if you're looking for a place to get away from it all for the weekend...you might as well consider this chicken coop.

FAYETTE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO