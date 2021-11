Like so many other people my wife LOVES Halloween, and she likes to make it fun for everyone else. She enjoys hosting Halloween parties and we seem to learn things each year that we host friends , family, and coworkers. The biggest learning curve has to be with the food offered during the party. When it comes to treats and snacks for a Halloween party don't overthink it, keep it simple and load up the carbs if people will be drinking alcohol.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO