Public Health

Bill would require COVID vaccine for NY school kids, pending federal approval

timestelegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a COVID vaccine for children 5-11 appears headed for federal approval, a new bill would require all New York students to be vaccinated in order to attend school. The bill, introduced last week by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, D-Bronx, would add COVID vaccines to the list of inoculations that students must...

www.timestelegram.com

Land Line Media

Bill would exempt truckers from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A bill introduced by Sen. Marsha Blackburn and supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association would exempt truck drivers and other essential workers from a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Blackburn, R-Tenn., introduced the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act, which would exempt essential workers from vaccine mandates. The bill defines...
Fortune

Why states like Texas won’t be able to stop Biden’s vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers approve bill to allow employees to refuse COVID-19 vaccine

The superintendent for the Cedar Rapids Community School District says the Justice Department will conduct on-site visits next week. Court documents show an Illinois man is pleading guilty for stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend, then leaving her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. A look at KCRG-TV9 morning...
Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma officials preparing to give COVID-19 shots to kids ages 5-11, pending approval

Federal and state officials are preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to millions of children should Pfizer's shots be approved for kids ages 5 to 11. The White House announced Wednesday that the government has the supplies needed to vaccinate 28 million children — if the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control give the green light. If approved, the vaccines will be delivered at a smaller dose and with smaller needles than what is used for adults and adolescents.
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Providers Plans for Covid Vaccine Approval For Kids 5-11

The White House on Wednesday announced that they have enough Covid-19 vaccine to support 28 million children across the US as the rollout for those ages 5-11 nears. Some parents and grandparents are rejoicing as the authorization of the first Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, which is currently under consideration by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, appears imminent.
#Covid#On Children#K 12 School#Legislature#Health Department#Senate#D Manhattan#Americans#Republican
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bill would remove ‘conscience’ as basis for refusing COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving medical treatment because of their religious beliefs. Now Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions for those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19. Long considered a shield for physicians whose religious beliefs precluded their performing abortions, the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act has become a pandemic lightning rod. Lawsuits invoking it are challenging employers trying to enforce rules requiring testing for or inoculation against the coronavirus.
BOCANEWSNOW

Special Session Called As DeSantis Fights Vaccine Mandates

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues his fight against lifesaving COVID vaccine mandates. His office just released the following advisory: Verbatim advisory: Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation announcing that the Special Session to provide protections for Floridians who […] The article Special Session Called As DeSantis Fights Vaccine Mandates appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Rolling Stone

Iowa Governor Signs Bill Guaranteeing Unemployment Benefits to Fired Anti-Vaxxers

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who ended pandemic supplemental unemployment assistance nearly three months ahead of the federal deadline, just signed a bill that guarantees unemployment benefits for anti-vaxxers fired for not following employer vaccine mandates. Not only that, the bill signed Friday allows employees to claim an exemption if they believe getting the vaccine would be “injurious to the health and well-being of an individual residing with [them],” an apparent suggestion that vaccinated individuals can cause harm to others. The idea that those who have been vaccinated can “shed” the virus and infect others has no scientific basis, but has spread...
NewsTimes

Danbury area orders hundreds of COVID vaccines for kids ahead of anticipated federal approval

DANBURY — A long anticipated decision on approval for child COVID-19 vaccines has area health care leaders preparing for a new wave of clinics. The decision on whether children aged five to 11 can receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine is fast approaching. The Food and Drug Administration will meet Tuesday to vote on approval, and a meeting of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected on Nov. 2 and 3.
nystateofpolitics.com

Bill would require worker pay be disclosed upfront

State lawmakers are calling for the passage of a measure that would require employers to release compensation information or pay ranges to prospective hires and job applicants. Supporters argue the measure could help address pay inequities and discrimination among women, and especially women of color in New York. “I have...
WILX-TV

MI Senate approves bills allowing parents to decide if their kids wear masks at school, get vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MI GOP-led Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would allow parents to decide if their children will wear face masks at school or get vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes the same day Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an executive directive for state departments to speed up ordering and distributing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Michiganders ages of 5 to 11 years old.
