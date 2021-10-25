CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

MONDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 17 new coronavirus cases from the weekend

By ABC 17 News Team
 7 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported 17 new coronavirus cases from over the weekend.

According to the dashboard update, there are 11,125 residential cases and 286 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 11,411 total cases in the county.

Cole County has reported 163 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County ranks 45th in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are down 7% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has a 7.5% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 49.8% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 45.7% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus cases in students or staff from Friday.

The district is reporting no active case in a student or staff.

The district is reporting 27 close contacts for students and one close contact for staff are quarantining.

Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19

The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 425 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 644 cases for the testing method.

Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 25.

Data from the state health department showed antigen testing found 58 new probable cases of the virus. That's below Missouri's daily average of 194 probable cases for the testing method.

The seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 6.5%.

There were no new virus-related deaths. At least 11,951 people in Missouri have died from virus-related causes.

According to DHSS, 1,038 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized across the state. Of those patients, 174 are on ventilators.

More than 3 million Missourians have finished the coronavirus vaccination process.

That's 49% of the state's population.

