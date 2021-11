Several high-ranking FIFA executives visited Denver on Monday and toured Empower Field as the next step in the city’s bid to host World Cup 2026 matches. Colin Smith, FIFA chief competitions and events officer, said finalists are not expected to be announced until sometime next year. Denver is one of 17 American cities vying for 10 host sites. It welcomed FIFA on Monday with a delegation of soccer stars and state leaders — such as USMNT goalie legend Tim Howard and Mayor Michael Hancock — to pitch the Mile High City.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO