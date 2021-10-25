Paris Hilton Exposes Dark Secrets Of Troubled Teen Industry In New Podcast

On Monday (October 25), Paris Hilton announced she's set to produce Trapped In Treatment , a new iHeartRadio Original docu-style podcast series that examines and exposes dark secrets and controversial practices of the “troubled teen industry." Since releasing her deeply personal documentary This Is Paris , which recounted her time at the Provo Canyon School, last year, Hilton has worked to support Breaking Code Silence—a nonprofit organization that represents children, youth, and adults who have been incarcerated in the US' troubled teen industry.

Trapped In Treatment will continue Hilton's efforts to raise awareness about the troubled teen industry. For those who may not know what the troubled teen industry is, it's a "network of privately-owned, powerfully punitive, and often wilderness-based therapy programs, residential treatment centers, therapeutic boarding schools, group homes, boot camps, and faith-based academies," according to Breaking Code Silence.

Each season of Trapped In Treatment will focus on unmasking one youth treatment facility, beginning with Hilton's former school , through the experience and stories of its survivors and the traumatizing abuse at the hands of their captors. Hilton has been open about her experience at the Provo Canyon School, including sharing instances of being mentally and physically abused while there.

“For 20 years, I lived silently with the memories, and the trauma, from my experience at Provo Canyon School. This past year, thousands of survivors like me have shared their stories, helping to bring into public view what so many of us have locked up. Provo Canyon School will not be able to hide behind the abuse they’ve caused survivors any longer. I am so proud to be producing Trapped in Treatment and can’t wait to take you on this audio journey,” Hilton said in a press release about the podcast.

Trapped In Treatment aims to shine a light on what really happens at behavior modification centers and how this billion-dollar industry has flourished for so long, the press release reveals. The series will be hosted by Caroline Cole and Rebecca Mellinger. Trapped In Treatment will debut in 2022.

This project marks Hilton's second podcast with iHeartRadio. In 2021, she launched her This is Paris podcast.