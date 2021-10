Alec Baldwin has made his first comments in public since the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.His voice hoarse and his face strained with grief, Baldwin told a reporter from BackGrid he had been gagged from speaking about the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department. “She was my friend,” Baldwin said of Ms Hutchins, a 42-year-old married mother of one, who was killed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on 14 October.“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this,” he said.“This is a one in a trillion...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO