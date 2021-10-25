Razer Kraken V3 X USB gaming headset features patented TriForce drivers for lifelike sound

Experience immersive sound when listening to music, watching videos, or conducting videoconferences with the Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers. Equipped with 80 watts of power, these speakers deliver crisp high notes, powerful mids, and a punchy bass. Moreover, this Logitech package, which includes 2 speakers and 1 subwoofer, offers 3 connection options. That includes Bluetooth with a wireless range of up to 20 meters. Furthermore, control audio conveniently and easily with the buttons that let you pause, play, rewind, mute, and more. Alternatively, use the wireless control dial to make adjustments without getting off the couch. Finally, these speakers look elegant on any desk thanks to their oval shape and stunning sleek graphite gray finish. Lay them upright or horizontally to tailor the sound to your liking and to fit your workstation. They’re so compact that you can sneak them under your monitor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO