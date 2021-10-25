The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

Napa Valley is much more than it’s rolling hills, sprawling vineyards and charming towns—it’s also a destination brimming with world-class hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants helmed by renowned chefs. It might, then, come as a surprise that Four Seasons, a brand synonymous with the high level of luxury that exists in Napa Valley, has never planted roots in the area before now. That changes on November 1, when the opening of Four Seasons Napa Valley Resort and Residences will introduce a new era of luxury to the region. The property is located on the northern side of the valley in the historic...

CALISTOGA, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO