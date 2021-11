The Federal Aviation Administration has only referred a couple dozen cases of unruly passenger behavior to the FBI, the agency confirmed to The Hill. The FAA confirmed that 37 cases of unruly passenger behavior have been referred to the FBI out of 227 enforcement cases that have been initiated. As of the latest agency data from Tuesday, the FAA reported that it received 5,033 reports of unruly passengers and 950 investigations have since been launched.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO