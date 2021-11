After covering its iconic trams in Pantone’s HK Tram Green, HK TRAMWAYS is back in the spotlight with a new wrap for HYPEBEAST’s Pokémon TCG 25th anniversary celebration. A Hong Kong commuting staple, the Hong Kong tram has been in operation since 1904 and has a rough daily ridership of 180,000. Usually for those with time on their hands, the form of transportation cost just $0.35 USD, and to many, is the slower, scenic method of travel. From its first stop in Kennedy Town to the last station in Shau Kei Wan, each double-decker tram passes by each of the 180 stations on the Hong Kong Island and is part of the world’s largest fleet of trams at 165 vehicles.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO