Segway Ninebot Mecha Kit turret transforms Ninebot scooters into bullet-blasting machines

Improving upon previous tech, the DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam is seriously impressive. Not only is it waterproof up to 10 meters—60 meters with the Waterproof Case—but it also uses a new magnetic locking design. This innovation makes switching your modules and accessories super easy. So you can get all the multifunctional needs you want in just a second. Furthermore, this durable action cam boasts a 4K camera with 120 fps and a 155° FOV. This means you see everything with the crisp clarity you want. Moreover, the upgraded stabilization ensures your footage stays nice and level. And that’s no matter what kind of activity you get up to. This ultra-versatile, powerful action cam may be so small you’ll hardly notice it, but its modular setup makes it even easier to use. Take selfies in an instant, live in the moment, and see every angle with the DJI Action 2.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO