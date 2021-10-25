CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Segway Ninebot Mecha Kit turret transforms Ninebot scooters into bullet-blasting machines

By Amy Poole
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Transform your self-balancing scooter into a fun game with the Segway Ninebot Mecha Kit turret. Compatible with the Ninebot S, Ninebot S Kids, and Ninebot S-PRO, it features joysticks for you...

RideApart

Segway Introduces Apex H2 Electric-Hydrogen Hybrid Prototype

When Segway unveiled its Apex H2 electric-hydrogen hybrid concept in April, 2021, it attracted many a naysayer—including us. While a hydrogen-powered motorcycle still seems out of the realm of feasibility in this day and age, that isn’t stopping Ninebot from pushing the Segway Apex H2 project forward. Of course, most...
CARS
The Verge

Segway’s ‘Mecha Kit’ turns your transporter into a rolling turret

If you ever wanted to transform your self-balancing scooter into a mobile mini mech, now you can with Segway-Ninebot’s Mecha Kit add-on. The kit is compatible with the Ninebot S and Ninebot S Kids and puts you in the pilot seat of your scooter-turned-turret. Once fitted onto your vehicle, you...
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Engineer Transforms Nerf RIVAL Blaster Into a Fully Automatic Round-Shooting Machine Gun

First released in 2015, the Nerf RIVAL line fires high impact rounds instead of the typical foam darts. These blasters were also oriented at team play (Blue and Red), in which their designs reflect. Sure, the Helix XXI-2000 RIVAL can fire high impact rounds at around 90 ft/s, while letting you to choose the curvature of your projectile (Left, Right, Straight or Down), but when you want something even more extreme, Dutch engineer Emiel has the answer. Read more for a video showing how he transformed one of these into a machine gun.
ELECTRONICS
coolthings.com

Segway Ninebot Mecha Kit Turns The Outfit’s Hoverboards Into A Motorized Chair With Projectile-Shooting Blasters

Remember Ninebot’s Go Kart kit, which let you turn their wheeled hoverboard into a driveable race kart? That’s awesome, giving you a way to turn an erstwhile forgotten last-mile transport option into a fun toy you can drive all weekend long. The Segway Ninebot Mecha Kit expands the humble hoverboard’s potential yet again by turning it into an entirely new rideable toy.
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

This Top-Rated Segway Electric Scooter is Seriously Cheap for Black Friday

For shoppers who have been planning to take advantage of electric scooter and electric bike deals to help with their daily commute, you’ll see a lot of discounts from this year’s best Black Friday deals. In fact, you don’t even have to wait, as retailers like Amazon have already started slashing prices ahead of the holiday. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals include this $50 price cut for the Segway Ninebot E22, which brings the electric scooter’s price down to $500 from its original price of $550.
SHOPPING
electrek.co

Segway Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter goes up to 15.5MPH at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

While the weather is cooling off, there are still times throughout the winter when it makes sense to enjoy the great outdoors when traveling to or from work, the store, or a friend’s house. Well, the Segway Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter makes this type of travel fun and good for the environment at the same time, making now a great time to pick it up while on sale for $450. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
Gadget Flow

DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam has a magnetic locking design for module switching

Improving upon previous tech, the DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam is seriously impressive. Not only is it waterproof up to 10 meters—60 meters with the Waterproof Case—but it also uses a new magnetic locking design. This innovation makes switching your modules and accessories super easy. So you can get all the multifunctional needs you want in just a second. Furthermore, this durable action cam boasts a 4K camera with 120 fps and a 155° FOV. This means you see everything with the crisp clarity you want. Moreover, the upgraded stabilization ensures your footage stays nice and level. And that’s no matter what kind of activity you get up to. This ultra-versatile, powerful action cam may be so small you’ll hardly notice it, but its modular setup makes it even easier to use. Take selfies in an instant, live in the moment, and see every angle with the DJI Action 2.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Caltech LEONARDO bipedal robot is exceptionally nimble and can even ride a skateboard

Using 4 propellers for balance, the Caltech LEONARDO bipedal robot can part walk, part fly, and even ride a skateboard. Equipped with 2 legs, 3 actuated joints, and standing 2.5 feet tall, this bipedal robot moves in a smaller manner than a human. In fact, the propellers enable it to walk upright while the leg actuators adjust the legs’ position to move its center of mass forward. Using the propellers, it can even fly. Best of all, the propellers allow you to poke or prod this robot without it toppling over. With LEONARDO’s technology, companies can foster the development of landing gear systems for aerial robots and other flying vehicles. Perhaps even future Mars rotorcraft might include legged landing gear for the body to balance on sloped or uneven terrain.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

RIMOWA Personal Sling Clutch features multiple wear options and an aluminum shell

Add a durable, versatile option to your bag collection with the RIMOWA Personal Sling Clutch. You can wear this clutch bag in various ways across the body. What’s more, the grooved aluminium shell coupled with the athletic-looking webbed strap echoes the brand’s iconic suitcase design. Meanwhile, the full-grain leather interior is one compartment with gussets. It’s ideal for carrying your smartphone and other small tech gadgets. There are also two slots for credit cards and IDs. Then, the shoulder strap features a unique webbing with RIMOWA’s traditional manufacturing coordinates in Cologne, Germany. Also, the secured closing system has a mechanical lock for snafu-free wear. Available in Black and Silver colors, this functional on-the-go bag is sure to work with any of your outfits.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) is great for hands-free calls and navigation

Snap the Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) onto your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series to keep your phone screen within a clear view when you’re driving. This gadget snaps onto the back of your phone with ultra-strong magnets, so you can follow directions and answer calls at the wheel. In fact, this magnetic connection ensures a secure hold so your phone never drops. Moreover, this Anker phone accessory provides a maximum angle adjustment of 134 degrees. And it’s widely rotatable to your preferred view. Impressively, this accessory provides up to 7.5 watts of power to charge your phone, simultaneously. Furthermore, this gadget boasts an ambient LED glow, enabling you to easily locate the exact charging position when you’re driving. Overall, just snap your phone over the magnetic surface for an easy connection.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Have Just Begun — And It Isn’t Even Halloween

Table of Contents Amazon Black Friday Deals Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals This year the line between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week have blurred together once again. And this year, we’re already seeing deals from a number of online retailers tackle the world of online shopping earlier than ever. And it isn’t even Halloween yet! With so many retailers launching early Black Friday deals this year, we have to wonder — why? Well, there have been a number of supply chain-related issues across the globe that might possibly affect Black Friday, as well as Christmas shopping...
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
SHOPPING
Popculture

Planet Fitness Member Allegedly Kicked From Gym Over Size of Water Bottle

A Planet Fitness member was allegedly kicked out of a gym by a member of the staff because of an oversize water bottle in a video that earned renewed interest on Reddit this week. The video was originally published by the man in the video on YouTube in 2019, but it gained new life as Reddit users debated the events. The Planet Fitness' list of rules on its website notes that water bottles too big to fit in the holders on its gym equipment are banned.
WORKOUTS
SPY

10 Tech Deals Under $25: Get WiFi Extenders, Mini Security Cameras, Phone Mounts

With the holidays right around the corner, major price drops are starting to happen on various products in preparation for the Christmas season. Today, we’re sharing with you some amazing lightning deals on tech products that you’re sure to need and love. From charging stations, power strips, and lightning cords to security cameras, portable radios, and Bluetooth speakers, this list has a little bit of everything to make your life a little simpler. And the best part is that they’re all under $25 and easy to add-to-cart and purchase on Amazon. Buy one or a few for yourself, or pick something up...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

GeheimMachine cipher machine toy teaches ciphering & encryption basics in a hands-on way

Let your kids learn the basics of ciphering and encryption in a super clear way with the GeheimMachine cipher machine toy. Made of wood and easy to pop together when you get it, this STEM toy provides a hands-on learning opportunity. While it’s an analogue—not digital—gadget, it provides a haptic experience kids will love. You can write secret messages to your friends and even create invitations for your next party! With the GeheimMachine, you’ll generate codes that are pretty much impossible for ordinary humans to break. That makes it an awesome feature for escape rooms—or any room—because you can use it to find hidden, encrypted clues. Made with a laser-engraved, laser-cut thin plywood case, this toy lets you write your own code on the included blanco stripes. Get ready for hours of fun.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars have a 1,080p HD smart camera

Take your home entertainment to the next level with the Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars. It has a 1,080p HD smart camera for precise color recognition. It automatically projects reactive lighting onto the wall behind thanks to an RGBIC strip light. What’s more, two light bars enhance the lighting. Meanwhile, the mic captures your content’s audio. With both the mic and camera, you get combined audio and video syncing. Then, the dramatic multi-color RGBIC effect enhances whatever it is that you’re watching. Best of all, you get smart voice and app control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Govee Home app. Moreover, while this home theater gadget’s effect seems complex, it’s pretty easy to install. Finally, the rich preset lighting makes it simple to set the right mood.
ELECTRONICS
