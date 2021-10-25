Segway Ninebot Mecha Kit turret transforms Ninebot scooters into bullet-blasting machines

Take your home entertainment to the next level with the Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars. It has a 1,080p HD smart camera for precise color recognition. It automatically projects reactive lighting onto the wall behind thanks to an RGBIC strip light. What’s more, two light bars enhance the lighting. Meanwhile, the mic captures your content’s audio. With both the mic and camera, you get combined audio and video syncing. Then, the dramatic multi-color RGBIC effect enhances whatever it is that you’re watching. Best of all, you get smart voice and app control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Govee Home app. Moreover, while this home theater gadget’s effect seems complex, it’s pretty easy to install. Finally, the rich preset lighting makes it simple to set the right mood.
Comments / 0