Trick or Treat Fun all week long!

Explore a TREEmendous community resource that is available to everyone with over 60 tree species found in Northeast Ohio. Most of us have heard tales of the ghosts who haunt the Punderson Manor House, but did you know that buried throughout the park exists a secret treasure?! Join us for this Woodland Wednesdays program to discover a living, tree-mendous community resource… the Arboretum at Punderson! Containing over 60 species of trees found in Northeast Ohio, this impressive collection is easily accessible and intended for public education. Arboretum Curator and Urban Forester, Alan Siewert, will provide an overview of the arboretum and introduce the online “treasure map” to tree species. All are welcome to this free outdoor, in-person program that will benefit any teacher, property owner, or tree enthusiast! Smart phones recommended and costumes encouraged.

