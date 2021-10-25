CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Halloween Week: Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated

 6 days ago

Evening dear friends. Hope we're all looking forward to the spookily fabulous Halloween Week! Announcing tonight a special addition to my thread. Each week now there will be added weight to our fun guessing game 😜 For each correct prediction there will be 2 points awarded except for the perhaps more...

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
Fox Maintains Primetime-Topping Sports Streak With ‘TNF’ Packers-Cardinals Game; CBS Comedies Reach Season High Viewership

Fox continues to score primetime wins with its sports coverage. After two consecutive nights of topping primetime with its coverage of the first two 2021 World Series games, Fox maintained the lead with Thursday Night Football’s Green Bay Packers-Arizona Cardinals showdown. Thursday’s game, which saw the Packers best the Cardinals 24-21, drew in a 3.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 12.93 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Numbers are set to rise pending adjustment. Last night’s game was up significantly from previous weeks’ Thursday Night Football coverage, marking the highest rating and viewership in four weeks. Obviously football was stiff competition Thursday...
BMF's Eric Kofi Abrefa on whether Lamar shot Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory

The premiere episode of BMF (September 26) kicked off with a literal bang, with the cliffhanger shooting of Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory by an unknown assailant. All fingers point to the likeliest of characters, Lamar, played by Eric Kofi Abrefa, who has had it in for Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory since they took over the streets of Detroit with their crew 50 Boyz.
BMF star Eric Kofi Abrefa discusses Lamar's hunger for power

BMF episode 6 spoilers follow. As BMF season 1 continues, the struggle for power and control of the streets between brothers Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr) and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory (Da'Vinchi) and their main rival Lamar (Eric Kofi Abrefa) begins to reach its climax. While we still...
7 great non-scary games to play this Halloween

Everyone’s entitled to one good scare, but we’re forfeiting that right this year – far too many ghoulish goings on in the real world to relax by being chased by an evil clown-spider train. See, we love Halloween here at PCGamesN – pumpkins, low-budget costumes, homemade snacks that are made to look like eyeballs – but we’re not all fans of horror games. Jumpscares? Needles in the eye? Spiders with upside-down baby faces? None for us, thanks. To make matters worse, there are plenty of non-horror games with terrifying moments in them, so finding totally scare-free, fright night appropriate games is no mean feat.
TV Ratings: Shark Tank Steady Opposite World Series Game 3

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating — landing right between the preliminary numbers for Braves and Astros’ first two post-season match-ups. Opposite ye olde Fall Classic, and with CBS in rerun mode….. ABC | Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) held steady, and tied lead-out 20/20 (3.1 mil/0.5) for Friday’s non-sports demo win. NBC | Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) dropped a few more eyeballs while steady in the demo. THE CW | Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! (500K/0.1) drew a smaller crowd then Penn & Teller the week prior; Nancy Drew (360K/0.1) was steady. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
PlayStation Plus free games for November 2021 revealed

PlayStation Plus' slate of free games for November has been confirmed, and it's a solid line-up if you have a group of friends to play with or enjoy PS VR. The first game for PS4 and PS5 is Knockout City, a multiplayer game that's kind of like dodgeball. Teams face off against each other, throwing balls and trying to knock out their opponents. As you'd expect from a game like this, teamwork and strategy are key.
Arris box - all recording events for ITV HD fail.

I can't get any scheduled timed recording on ITV HD (103) to work properly. When the timed event is set up the programme info appears in the Planned Recordings list but ITV logo does not populate on the scheduled event. The ITV HD logo does appear on the relevant Guide page.
WWE announces Chucky crossover for Halloween special

WWE has announced that horror icon Chucky will be appearing on next Wednesday's (October 27) special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT 2.0. The news was first shared by NXT 2.0's broadcaster USA Network, with Chucky himself then tweeting: "I'm bringing all the havoc." This is not the first time Chucky...
WATCH: Very Special Guest Announced For Halloween Havoc

It’s been done. Wrestling is a unique form of entertainment, as it exists in its own bubble, with a unique presentation that makes it feel different than anything else. It is rare to see wrestling cross over with over forms of entertainment, but it certainly can make for some unique situations. That is what we are going to be seeing again next week in a bit of corporate synergy.
