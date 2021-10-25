CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Woman hit by truck, killed while running across highway in Northern Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
 6 days ago

(WWJ) A 33-year-old Michigan woman has died after she was hit by a truck while running across a highway in Northern Michigan.

It happened Sunday evening, in Wexford County's Springville Township, northwest of Cadillac, according to Michigan State Police.

Police said the driver involved, a 50-year-old Haslett man, was traveling northwest on M-115 when he hit Erica Lynn Saint John of Mesick, a village within Springfield Township, at around 7:20 p.m.

Troopers with the MSP Cadillac Post responded, and Saint John was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver told troopers that the woman ran out into the road in front of him, and he just didn't have time to react.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the incident.

