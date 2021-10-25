Upstate man indicted on charges from U.S. Capitol storming

An Upstate man has been indicted on charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this year. 35 year old, George Tenney III of Anderson faces three felonies and six misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in the January 6th incident.

Video has surfaced of Tenney inside restricted areas of the Capitol. Prosecutors say Tenney forced open doors that allowed those gathered outside to gain unlawful entry into the building. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department Of Justice Counterterrorism Sections are prosecuting the case.