CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Upstate man indicted on charges from U.S. Capitol storming

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lyIP_0ccH0jPQ00

An Upstate man has been indicted on charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this year. 35 year old, George Tenney III of Anderson faces three felonies and six misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in the January 6th incident.

Video has surfaced of Tenney inside restricted areas of the Capitol. Prosecutors say Tenney forced open doors that allowed those gathered outside to gain unlawful entry into the building. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department Of Justice Counterterrorism Sections are prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

Midlander Jenny Cudd has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge related to her participation in riots at the U.S. Capitol building as part of a plea deal with the federal government. Cudd pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds during a hearing with Washington, D.C....
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

Anderson man charged in Capitol riot, according to DOJ

ANDERSON, S.C. — An Anderson man is facing federal charges in connection with the riot at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6., according to the Department of Justice. George Amos Tenney III is accused of pushing an employee of House Sergeant at Arms and joining in...
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Upstate#Counterterrorism#Felonies#Department Of Justice
fox9.com

Capitol riot: SC man indicted for allegedly assaulting officers on Jan. 6, DOJ says

WASHINGTON - A South Carolina man was indicted for his alleged involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice news release. George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, South Carolina, was indicted on three felony charges which included assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, being involved in civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January. Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
ktoo.org

Alabama man arrested in Alaska charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Federal authorities arrested an Alabama man Friday in Alaska on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. It’s unclear why Christian Matthew Manley, 26, was in Alaska at the time of his arrest. Manley faces federal charges from the District of Columbia for allegedly assaulting officers, causing civil disorder and entering and engaging in violence in a restricted building, among others.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection released

A Western New York man who faces charges connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is now in the custody of his father. Photos show Thomas Sibick in the crowd that day, holding a riot shield. He’s accused of ripping off the badge of a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer and burying it in his backyard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whopam.com

Guthrie man federally indicted on meth charge

A Guthrie man has been federally indicted for alleged methamphetamine trafficking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Bowling Green says on or about August 25, 51-year old Johnny Tucker of Guthrie possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. If convicted, he faces a minimum penalty of...
GUTHRIE, KY
Pioneer Press

Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in U.S. Capitol attack

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January. Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Reading Eagle

Prosecutors offer plea deal to Berks man facing U.S. Capitol riot charges

Federal prosecutors have offered a plea bargain to a Fleetwood man charged with assaulting three police officers and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, a judge was told Wednesday. Without providing details, Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve told U.S. District Judge...
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
134
Followers
60
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy