Darien, IL

Remains of former United executive found in forest preserve

By Jasmine Cooper, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

DARIEN, Ill. ( NewsNation Now ) — Illinois officials have confirmed that remains found in a suburban Chicago forest preserve are those of United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia.

Cefolia, 50, was found at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Darien on Friday. Investigators used dental records to identify him. DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said investigators found no signs of foul play.

Cefolia, of Elmhurst, was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for Chicago-based United. He was last seen in August 2020, and his vehicle was found parked outside the forest preserve on Aug. 8, 2020. Despite an extensive search, Cefolia was never found.

Pederson said the remains were found in a heavily forested area.

“The human remains were located in a very thickly covered brushy area, extremely, so you can be 10 feet away and not see it,” Pederson said.

DuPage County officials said an autopsy was performed on Cefolia Saturday, with a cause and manner of death yet to be determined.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

