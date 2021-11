FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — One team may have taken significantly fewer shots on goal, but came out on top. The Oak Glen girls soccer team only took two shots on goal — their third goal was on an own goal — but converted on both of them in its 3-1 victory over East Fairmont in the Class AA/A Region I championship on Tuesday at East-West Stadium.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO