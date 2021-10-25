CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

By Alicia Selin
 6 days ago
The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare...

