CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, ROBERT BURNS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lltum_0ccGyVy400
1 of 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based.

Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.

Officials said they believe the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges, and that they hit both the U.S. side of al-Tanf garrison and the side where Syrian opposition forces stay.

There were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants. The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to provide details when asked about the report during a news conference Monday. He called it a “complex, coordinated and deliberate attack” and said the U.S. has seen similar ones before from Shia militia groups that are backed by Iran. But he would not go into specifics and said he had no update on the munitions used in the attack.

Kirby also declined to say if troops were warned ahead of time or whether the U.S. intends to make a military response.

“The protection and security of our troops overseas remains a paramount concern for the secretary,” Kirby said, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “and that if there is to be a response, it will be at a time and a place and a manner of our choosing, and we certainly won’t get ahead of those kinds of decisions.”

Pro-Iran media outlets have been saying that the attack on Tanf was carried out by “Syria’s allies” — an apparent reference to Iran-backed groups — in retaliation for an attack days earlier near the historic Syrian town of Palmyra. Israel has been blamed for the attack, but U.S. officials say America was not involved with it.

“You can consider that the strike on Tanf was an implementation” of previous promises by Syrian allies to retaliate for Palmyra, according to an official with the so-called Axis of Resistance, an anti-Western political-military alliance that includes Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and other groups fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The al-Tanf attack came in a period of rising tensions with Iran. The Biden administration this week said international diplomatic efforts to get Iran back into negotiations to return to a 2015 nuclear deal were at a “critical place” and that patience Is wearing thin.

The last major Iranian attack on U.S. forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq. U.S. and coalition troops were warned of the incoming missiles and were able to take cover, but more than 100 U.S. service members received traumatic brain injuries as a result of the blasts.

The Iran attack was in response to the U.S. drone strike earlier that month near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Two months after the al-Asad assault, U.S. fighter jets struck five sites in retaliation, targeting Iranian-backed Shiite militia members believed responsible for the January rocket attack.

_____ Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

Comments / 8

georgesorostumor
6d ago

you mean the same iran obama sent billions of tax dollars to and biden recently lifted sanctions on..who would have thunk it🙄

Reply
6
Related
IBTimes

US Flies Bomber Over Middle East In Show Of Force To Iran

A US Air Force bomber escorted by fighter jets from allies including Israel has flown over key waterways in the Middle East where American and Iranian naval vessels have faced off. The B-1B Lancer passed over the Gulf, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Suez Canal and Gulf of Oman, the US Central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Blinken won’t rule out military force against Iran over nuclear deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US believes diplomacy is the best way to get Iran to return to the negotiating table over the scrapped nuclear deal but wouldn’t rule out a military response if Tehran fails to “engage quickly in good faith.”. Blinken said Iran has said that...
MILITARY
thelastamericanvagabond.com

US Accuses Iran Of Striking It’s Base In Syria, After Vowing A Response

Unnamed US Officials have stated, to the Associated Press, that they believe Iran was behind an attack last week against an American base in Syria. After the attack occurred, CENTCOM vowed that a US response would come. Is the Biden administration willing to risk war with Iran?. Last Wednesday a...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Syrian Air Defences Intercept Israeli Missiles Aimed at Damascus Area -State Media

(Reuters) -Syrian air defences on Saturday intercepted Israeli missiles targeted at sites in countryside around the capital Damascus and downed some of them, state media said, citing a military statement. Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added. State TV had earlier reported that explosions were...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Israel#Syrian Opposition#Ap#American#Iranian#Islamic#Pentagon#Shia#Defense
Washington Post

Russian troop movements near Ukraine border prompt concern in U.S., Europe

A renewed buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has raised concern among some officials in the United States and Europe who are tracking what they consider irregular movements of equipment and personnel on Russia’s western flank. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t...
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME, ITALY (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with the leaders of Germany, […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
UPI News

Treasury Department hits Iran with new sanctions

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration issued a new round of sanctions against Iran on Friday as President Joe Biden prepares to meet with G20 leaders on the possibility of returning to the Obama-era nuclear deal. The Treasury Department declared sanctions against two senior officials of Iran's Revolutionary Guard...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

US imposes sanctions against Iran's drone program

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The United States on Friday imposed sanctions against companies and individuals related to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs. The Department of the Treasury said in a statement that it designated two companies and three individuals that provided "critical support" to the UAV program of...
U.S. POLITICS
thedrive

Russian Su-35 Fighters Appear For The First Time At Northeastern Syria Airbase: Reports

Reports suggest four of the Flanker fighters have arrived at the airbase that sits on the Turkish border, close to U.S. forces. At least one Su-35S Flanker fighter jet has apparently made the first visit by a Russian combat jet to Qamishli Airport, in northeastern Syria, a strategically important location close to U.S. forces still in the country that lies right on the border with Turkey. Unconfirmed reports suggest this could be part of a larger deployment of as many as four of these jets to the base, which may reflect Moscow’s ambition to strengthen its presence in this part of Syria.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to U.S., NATO presence

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's top diplomattold Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday to refuse to host U.S. or NATO military forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Kremlin is worried by the risk of Islamist militants spilling into Central Asia from Afghanistan and bristles at the idea of the West...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Russia Urges Countries Bordering Afghanistan To Avoid US, NATO Forces Presence on Their Territory

On Wednesday, Russia's top diplomat advised Afghanistan's neighbors that they should refuse to host the US or NATO military personnel once they leave Afghanistan. The Kremlin is concerned about terrorists spilling over from Afghanistan into Central Asia. It cringes at the prospect of the West having a presence in a territory that was once part of the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
338K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy