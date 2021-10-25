CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

AL ROKER AND ‘TODAY’ LAUNCH NEW ORIGINAL COOKING PODCAST

By Claudia Meyer-Samargia
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking Up a Storm with Al Roker Debuts Monday, November 1, Where Podcasts Are Available. October 25, 2021 – Al Roker and NBC News’ TODAY are launching a new original podcast just ahead of Thanksgiving called Cooking Up a Storm with Al Roker. Listeners can join Al as he whips up...

press.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Drops Major Career News and Fans Can't Stop Celebrating

As if Hoda Kotb isn’t busy enough already, the Today show star recently unveiled a “secret project” she’s been working on — and it's super exciting. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old mother of two announced that she’s officially launching a new podcast called Making Space with Hoda Kotb. Standing at the Today Plaza in New York City, Hoda shared the thrilling news with fellow NBC stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker stuns fans with a Halloween makeover you have to see

Today show's Al Roker got into Halloween spirit with a costume which left fans amazed. The cast of the morning television show finally revealed their theme of Football Fright in America and Al's outfit was a winner. The star dressed up as the singer, The Weeknd, who performed at last...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

Al Roker is a much-loved star on Today and fans were delighted on Wednesday when he filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show. During the program, the beloved weatherman was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb about his wife Deborah Roberts, and how she is the first to defend Al from his co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Al Roker Halloween costume; Fetty Wap arrested; ‘The Witcher’ season 2 trailer; more: Buzz

SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker is ready for the weekend. The “Today” show weatherman dressed up as The Weeknd, recreating the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show look during a segment tying in NBC’s NFL coverage with Halloween costumes. Syracuse University alumnus Mike Tirico hosted the “Football Fright in America” bit, dressed as himself, as he introduced Craig Melvin as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hoda Kotb as Carrie Underwood, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Sheinelle Jones as Bruno Mars, Carson Daly as Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and Willie Geist as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Chuck Rosenberg
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Al Roker
Person
Hoda Kotb
womansday.com

'Today' Fans Are So Emotional After Seeing Al Roker's Rare Instagram of the Cast

Al Roker is feeling grateful this week. The Today show weather anchor kicked off a new week by sharing a few heartwarming words about his NBC costars Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Sheinelle Jones. Like most days, the 67-year-old father of three joined his Today show family this past Monday to keep viewers up to date on the latest headlines. But after the cameras stopped rolling, he took a moment on Instagram to express how lucky he feels.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Al Roker Dresses up as The Weeknd at the Super Bowl Halftime Show for 'Today' Show Halloween

Al Roker is a big fan of The Weeknd. With Halloween night 2021 just around the corner, the beloved weatherman joined his fellow co-hosts on Friday for the annual Today Halloween costume event, which was themed for "Football Fright in America." As the Today crew paid homage to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, Roker opted to channel his inner musician, dressing up as none other than The Weeknd, who performed the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show during last year's Super Bowl.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchor Al Roker Announces New Project

Thanksgiving is only a month away, which makes now the perfect time for Today Show meteorologist Al Roker's new project. The longtime NBC News anchor is set to launch a new podcast, appropriately called Cooking Up a Storm, on Nov. 1. Each episode of the series will feature Roker and celebrity guests sharing their favorite holiday recipes and secrets with listeners.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Today's Al Roker sparks reaction with culinary career change

Al Roker may be best known for his role on the Today show, but the TV star has another passion he is sharing with his fans – and they couldn't be more excited!. The weatherman announced on Tuesday that he is taking his love of cooking up a gear and is launching his own holiday-themed podcast, Cooking Up a Storm. Al will share his wealth of knowledge and help his listeners create the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Google Podcasts#Nbc#Nbc News#Parmesan Smashed Potatoes#Crispy Slab Bacon#Alexander Smalls Crisp#Msnbc#Dateline#Tunein#Nbcu News Group#Nbc News Digital E
NBC News

NBCU News Group Digital September In Review: #1 News Organization for Q3, Premieres New Primetime Streaming Program, Launches New Original Podcast

NBCU News Group’s digital properties reached an average of 143 million monthly unique visitors for Q3. NBC News NOW launches first primetime streaming program, Top Story with Tom Llamas. CNBC announced Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal with the network. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb releases new original podcast, Making Space.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Recipes
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kal Penn Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Josh

Watch: Kal Penn Is Engaged to His Longtime Partner of 11 Years. The 44-year-old Harold & Kumar and House M.D. star is set to marry his longtime partner, Josh, the actor's manager confirmed to E! News on Sunday, Oct. 31. Penn wrote about his fiancé in his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious, which is set for release on Nov. 2.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy