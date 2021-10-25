History channel, 'Toys That Made Us' team tackle 'Star Trek'

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ on Oct. 28. Spoiler-free review by Tara Bennett. Star Trek: Prodigy benefits greatly from Kate Mulgrew's return as Hologram Kathryn Janeway as the mentor and voice of reason on USS Protostar. Her assured purr of wisdom adds heft to the show's premise and is the perfect conduit to teach younger generations about Gene Roddenberry's ethos about inclusivity and inspired curiosity for what's out amongst the stars. The new cast is fun with lots of appeal for younger viewers, and Ella Purnell's Gwyn and Rylee Alazraqui's Rok-Tahk are already stealing a lot of their scenes due to their nuanced and empathetic vocal work. The premiere sets the stage for a credible course for adventure that has the potential to grow into something special.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO