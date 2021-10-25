CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carson Palmer Names Mike Tomlin among ‘Front Runners’ for USC Job

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers head coach Mike Tomlin is among the “front-runners” for the vacant job at the University of Southern California, former Trojans quarterback Carson Palmer told The Dan Patrick Show on Monday. USC is looking to replace Clay Helton, who was fired on Sept. 13, just two games into the...

steelersnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
steelersnow.com

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt’s Return from IR ‘Not Imminent’

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt continues to progress in his rehab from a knee injury, but his will not return to practice this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. Tuitt had been seen running and doing other training activities in the open portions of Steelers practice in...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Bill Cowher
Person
Luke Fickell
steelersnow.com

Ben Roethlisberger, Myles Garrett Exchange Banter after Steelers Beat Browns

CLEVELAND — Ever since he has come into the NFL, Myles Garrett has made it a habit to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. Whether that be those out of the division, or quarterbacks within the AFC North, Garrett highlights his destructive path everywhere. So, when Garrett made a tombstone in his yard of all the quarterbacks he has sacked for some Halloween decor, Ben Roethlisberger made sure to take note of it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Steelers#Penn State#African American#Tie Bill Cowher#William Mary
The Spun

Steelers Veteran Loved What Mike Tomlin Said About USC

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin delivered an all-time great press conference moment earlier this week when he firmly denied the swirling rumors that he would leave the organization to take over the USC vacancy. In doing so, he lit a fire under his team. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden shared...
NFL
AL.com

Mike Tomlin on USC coaching rumor: ‘Never say never; but never’

You can probably cross Mike Tomlin off the list of candidates for the open coaching job at USC, with extreme prejudice. The long-time Pittsburgh Steelers head man was linked to the USC job on Monday night, and was asked about it at his weekly news conference Tuesday. Tomlin — who last coached in college as defensive backs coach at Cincinnati in 2000 — dismissed the notion, to say the least.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Mum on Status of QB Baker Mayfield for Steelers Game

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was tight-lipped when asked about the status of his starting quarterback on Monday. Cleveland passer Baker Mayfield, who missed the team’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos while recovering from a non-throwing shoulder fracture and labrum tear, did not return to practice on Monday, in what was a bonus day for the Browns.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo to Call Steelers-Browns Game

The top CBS broadcast crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call when the Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on October 31. Tracy Wolfson typically handles sideline reporting duties for that crew. The game will be broadcast regionally with a 1 p.m. kick off. It will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
steelersnow.com

Steelers Activate RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated running back Anthony McFarland Jr. from the injured reserve list, the team announced on Wednesday. The second-year back suffered a torn MCL in the preseason that shut him down in the midst of a strong training camp that had him slotted to be the team’s No. 2 running back.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Haden Got Hyped About Mike Tomlin's USC Response

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden put on Twitter Tuesday night that he'd "run through a wall" for head coach Mike Tomlin. The post came in response to Tomlin's comments regarding rumors he could be interested in the USC coaching job. The Steelers head coach made it clear he has no intentions of leaving Pittsburgh, which fired up his veteran corner.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Report: Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram Seeks Trade

Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram would like a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ingram, 32, has played in all six games for the Steelers this season and made one start after joining the team in the offseason on a one-year contract.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy