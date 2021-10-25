CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to Interview in 140 Characters or Less

By Reviewed by Davia Sills
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn effective interview can be a useful evaluation tool and help predict job candidates' future performance. Preparing a set of questions to ask each candidate gives the interviewer a more accurate measure. Then, when it comes time to make a decision, an interviewer has a way to measure candidates'...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ADDitude

How to Ace Your Job Interview: An ADHD Primer

You know that ADHD symptoms can affect job performance, but what about getting the job in the first place?. During a job interview, the ability to consciously and effectively manage ADHD symptoms and traits – from overthinking and disorganization to impulsivity and emotional dysregulation – could make all the difference. Use these expert tips to help you develop the strategies you’ll need to stay calm, focused, and ready to rock the interview.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Sticky Work Situations: Feeling Obsolete and in the Way?

Eighteen months of pandemic stress, uncertainty, and upheaval have taken their toll on society's collective and individual mojo. People who cling to outdated versions of what energizes them should rethink their strengths and how they benefit a work team. Rediscovering the unique experience and perspectives a person provides colleagues can...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Conspiracy Beliefs vs. Critical and Analytical Thinking

Studies indicate boosting critical and analytical thinking helps mitigate or dispel beliefs in conspiracy theories. Conspiracy-prone people share three motivations. Improving critical and analytical thinking skills should be easy and beneficial for anyone. Anthony Lantian and colleagues recently published an article which gained wide media attention: “Maybe a free thinker...
psychologytoday.com

Sources of Power for Becoming More Powerful at Work

One can become more powerful at work by recognizing and leveraging certain personal and relational sources of power. Personal sources of power at work include surface-level characteristics (e.g., age) and personality factors (e.g., self-monitoring). Relational power sources at work include social networks, group unity, political skill, and impression management. How...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
psychologytoday.com

Can You Create A Culture of Care?

Despite many workplaces investing in wellbeing this year, burnout rates and resignations are on the rise, leaving many leaders asking: “How should we be caring for our teams?” New research suggests that caring for wellbeing is only part of the solution and that broken organizational cultures really lie at the heart of the problem.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Truth-Talking: Beyond Fake News in Difficult Conversations

Truth-talking our present moment experience is a powerful antidote to disconnection and polarization. Mindfulness can help us ride the tsunamis of our reactive and unskillful thoughts and feelings during tough conversations. Truth-talking is inherently a way to lead others toward compassionate, authentic communication. Ever struggled to say what’s most true...
psychologytoday.com

The Twisted Mind of a Female Psychopath

Psychopaths both fascinate and frighten us, particularly the female psychopath because many people believe that a female cannot be a psychopath. No one understands the way she thinks, since it defies human nature. Her psychopathic personality and behavior are bizarrely paradoxical.1 On the one hand, she may be a convincing liar, while on the other hand, she may be blatantly frank to the point of being cruel. She could look a person square in the face and say something deliberately hurtful and then walk away thrilled at the offense. She may sound sympathetic and sincere while offering advice and assistance – only to change her mind at a moment’s notice, providing a poor excuse with no help. She may be industrious at getting what she wants, while the most important tasks are left undone.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vice

Why So Many People Are Quitting Their Shitty Jobs

Off the back of all this, a subreddit called r/antiwork has rocketed in numbers, with membership shooting up by over 800 percent since March of 2020. Aimed at “those who want to end work, are curious about ending work [and] want to get the most out of a work-free life”, the movement champions “unemployment for all, not just the rich”. So there’s that, too.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
The Independent

Tech CEO who attacked Buttigieg for paternity leave doubles down but adds a shoutout to his wife

An investor and technology CEO has doubled down on his remarks about men in “important positions” who take paternity leave being “losers” following a debate on Twitter. Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser”. Mr Lonsdale had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins – amid criticism from the Right. The Palantir Technologies founder, himself a father of three, tweeted...
BUSINESS
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

3 Myths About Empaths

Empathy is a superpower but an empathic individual is extraordinarily human. Empathic people occasionally experience intense anger. Empathy is empowering and encouraging, but sympathy may tempt a person to be enabling. Empathy may be a “superpower,” but empaths are not superhuman. In fact, “humanness” may be the origin of an...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Ten Findings About Pathological Lying

Pathological lying lacks a consensus definition and appears to be compulsive and without reason. Pathological lying can result in greater distress, impaired functioning, and more dangerous situations for those who do it. Even those who lie frequently lie (i.e., prolific liars) may not be pathological liars. Even though the term...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Gaslighters Get You

Self-contradiction is the background hum of life—the sound of us adapting and changing our minds. When that hum gets loud, it rises to consciousness as doubt, an unpleasant feeling. People can escape doubt by simply declaring that they have integrity and therefore no longer have to be on the lookout...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy