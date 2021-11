They’re at it again. AEW has come a long way in a fairly short amount of time and has shaken up the wrestling world as a result. That is the kind of thing that we have not seen in a very long time and it is hard to know what to think of it most of the time. WWE certainly does not seem to know what to do about them most of the time but they might be trying something new.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO