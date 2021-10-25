CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry 4.0 Market To Reach $ 71.63 Billion, Globally by 2027 at 16.3% CAGR |Emegen Research

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

The global industry 4.0 market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network...

www.houstonmirror.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Liquid Handling Systems Market size worth $ 5.01 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Liquid Handling Systems Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing innovations in the technologies and demand for highly precise data. JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Liquid Handling Systems Market" By Type (Electronic, Automated and Manual), By Product (Pipettes, Electronic, Manual and Semi-automated), By Application (HTS, Genomics, Drug Discovery and ADME Screening) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Liquid Handling Systems Market size was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Smart Data Center Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Facebook, ABB, NTT Communications

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Data Center Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM, ABB, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Digital Realty, Equinix, Apple, CenturyLink, Computer Sciences, Facebook, Level 3 Communications, NTT Communications, RACKSPACE, Singtel, Switch & Aceco TI etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Market Trends#Cagr#Emergen Research#Vital
houstonmirror.com

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mozzarella Cheese Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Mozzarella Cheese Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Mozzarella Cheese Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Mozzarella Cheese Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automated fingerprint identification system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, ten print to ten print searches is the largest segment by search type.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

File Integrity Monitoring Market is Booming Worldwide with Solarwinds, Alienvault, Trustwave, ManageEngine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "File Integrity Monitoring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Solarwinds, Alienvault, Logrhythm, Trustwave, Manageengine, Trend Micro, New Net Technologies, Netwrix, McAfee, Tripwire, Cimcor etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Interactive Whiteboard Market is Going to Boom with Hitachi Global , Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size study, by Technology (Infrared, Resistive Membrane, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive and Others), by Form Factor (Fixed and Portable), Projection Technique (Front Projection and Rear Projection), by Application (Education, Corporate, Commercial and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Interactive Whiteboard market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Interactive Whiteboard market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Portable Spectrometer Market is Going to Boom with ABB Ltd., Metrohm AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Jasco Corporation

Global Portable Spectrometer Market Size study, by Type (Optical Spectrometer, Mass Spectrometer, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Application ( Life Sciences, Chemistry, Food & Agriculture , Others)and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider portable spectrometer market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, portable spectrometer market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Fatty Amines Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

Applications in several end-use industries will continue to fuel the market for fatty amines globally. By 2016 end, the global fatty amines market is estimated at US$ 1,855.3 Mn. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific will remain the key markets for fatty amines, whereas applications in water treatment and agro-chemical industries will continue to generate significant demand for fatty amines.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Digital Devices Technologies Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Dolby, Bose, Cisco Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Devices Technologies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dolby Inc., Bose Inc., Cisco Systems, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Motorola, Panasonic etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Optical Microscopes Market is Going to Boom with Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, Meiji Techno

Global Optical Microscopes Market Size study, by Product (Digital Microscopes, Stereo Microscope, Inverted Microscopes, Others) by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostics Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Optical Microscopes market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Optical Microscopes market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Construction Chemical Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Sika, Mapei, Evonik, BASF, Henkel

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Construction Chemical Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bostik, Sika Ag, Mapei, RCI, Parex, The Dow Chemical Company, KÖSTER, Boysen Paints, CORD CHEMICAL INC., TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES, ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL, Sealbond, Hardex Corporation, ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP., Evonik, BASF, Henkel, H.B. FULLER & 3M etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Digital Banking Platforms Market projected to reach $13.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.3%

According to a new market research report "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Banking Platforms market size is expected to grow USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. The digital banking platforms market is gaining traction due to the increasing adoption of smartphones is contributing to the growth of the digital banking platforms market. Countries such as India, Indonesia, South Africa, and China have seen high growth in smartphone sales in the last few years. According to the GSM Association (GSMA) Mobile Economy 2020 report, there will be 7.1 billion smartphone connections by 2025 from 5.2 billion in 2019. The adoption rate would increase from 65% to 80% by 2025.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Ocular Surgery Market Growth With Healthy CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 2,996 Million till 2028 | Global Size, Trends Insight, Share, Industry Demand, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Eye injuries, macular degeneration, birth defects, glaucoma, and cataracts are some of the factors that can cause blindness. Moreover, diabetics are at a high risk of blindness. Personal habits such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light also increases the risk of cataracts. Eye surgery, or ocular surgery, is a common treatment for vision problems caused by refractive errors, glaucoma, cataract, etc. If not treated, this visual impairment may lead to a blindness. Thus, there is an increasing demand for safe and effective treatment for vision problems caused by refractive errors, glaucoma, cataracts, etc. Cataract surgery helps to remove the natural lens of the eye that has developed an opacification, called a cataract, and replace it with an intraocular lens. While, laser-assisted cataract surgery uses a femtosecond laser to remove cataracts accurately and precisely.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Juniper Research Smart Hospital Market Value To Reach $59 Billion Globally By 2026, As US And China Lead Growth

A new study by Juniper Research has found that the smart hospitals market will be worth $59 billion by 2026, up from $29 billion in 2021; representing an average annual growth of 15%. The concept of the smart hospital includes healthcare providers leveraging advanced analytics, connected devices, and healthcare platforms to improve care, productivity, and operational efficiency.
ECONOMY

