Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities award $1.16 million in grants with federal funds to 144 culture, humanities, arts nonprofits
MONTPELIER, VT— To offset the Covid-19 pandemic’s continuing economic fallout, the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities have awarded $1.16 million in recovery funding to 144 Vermont arts and humanities organizations through a collaborative program. The Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant Program was seeded by the American Rescue Plan Act...vtdigger.org
