CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities award $1.16 million in grants with federal funds to 144 culture, humanities, arts nonprofits

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, VT— To offset the Covid-19 pandemic’s continuing economic fallout, the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities have awarded $1.16 million in recovery funding to 144 Vermont arts and humanities organizations through a collaborative program. The Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant Program was seeded by the American Rescue Plan Act...

vtdigger.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, VT
Montpelier, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Bennington, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Society
City
Grand Isle, VT
Montpelier, VT
Society
City
Brattleboro, VT
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Humanities#The Vermont Arts Council#Nea#The Arts Council#Economic Recovery

Comments / 0

Community Policy