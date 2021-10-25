The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

I have so many childhood memories of being a kid sitting on the bed with my mom--and she'd have the Yahtzee game board open with the dice in the shaker... And we'd play till Dad came home from work. Or the times in the kitchen when she'd wanna play 'Sorry'. I always had to be the red piece. Fast forward to becoming a Dad myself, and my daughter and I would play board games like Candy Land--one sweet memory I have is the night she wanted to set it up on the floor in her bedroom and have me wait in the living room while she got everything ready. She called me into the bedroom to play--and she wanted to go first. So she drew a card and--wouldn't you know it--it was the Castle card that took her all the way to the top :-)... We laughed and laughed. She was so crafty at the ripe old age of 5......

