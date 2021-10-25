CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

By Alicia Selin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare...

udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
The Morning Call

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck has a spooky new role in ‘The Munsters’ movie

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck was driving a rental car in Illinois with his wife, Tammy, who was wearing a T-shirt from the classic, campy ‘60s sitcom “The Munsters.” His phone rings. He sees that it’s heavy-metal musician and horror film-maker Rob Zombie calling. “He says to me: ‘Hey Dan, how have you been? I was wondering if you would play Grandpa?” Roebuck said. “I literally said ‘Rob if this ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Robb Report

First Look: Four Seasons Heads to Napa Valley With Its First Wine Country Resort and Residences

Napa Valley is much more than it’s rolling hills, sprawling vineyards and charming towns—it’s also a destination brimming with world-class hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants helmed by renowned chefs. It might, then, come as a surprise that Four Seasons, a brand synonymous with the high level of luxury that exists in Napa Valley, has never planted roots in the area before now. That changes on November 1, when the opening of Four Seasons Napa Valley Resort and Residences will introduce a new era of luxury to the region. The property is located on the northern side of the valley in the historic...
CALISTOGA, CA
Wes Craven
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first fifteen minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
MOVIES
Lancaster Online

'Oh you're that house": couple's homemade decoration display haunts Lebanon County every Halloween

One particular house in Annville, Lebanon County, is well-known for its annual showcase of spooky, homemade Halloween decorations. Bryan Burns and his wife Erin Quintana spend a couple days in October each year covering their front yard in the 400 block of East Main Street with bloodied dolls, vampires in coffins, a large spider and other monsters or scary creatures. Onlookers might also catch a glimpse of (fake) corpses and an imprisoned skeleton hanging from their tree.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
KBAT 99.9

House With Outrageous Halloween Decorations

Christmas isn't the only time people go all out decorating their houses anymore. Sometimes you would see people put things out for fall but now it is very common to see people go all out for Halloween just like they do for Christmas. Over the years here are some houses that have gone over the top for Halloween. I am not so much a Halloween person but I know there are people out there who are. My next door neighbors go all out for Halloween.
HOME & GARDEN
KBAT 99.9

This TikToker Created the Most Impressive ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Light Display for Their House

Now you can actually feel like you're in Squid Game with this TikToker's impressive Halloween lights display!. TikTok user @JustinTheLightGuy is going viral for his creative display that pays tribute to the mega-popular Netflix series. Instead of the typical Christmas lights he puts on display at his home every year, he decided to switch things up and create a custom Halloween light show featuring the red light, green light game — complete with the creepy robotic doll and all.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KBAT 99.9

Haunted Typewriter Keys Explode With A Message And No One There Typing

The best ghost stories are ones that aren't just stories but tales of experiences that really took place. Mine is one that started with childhood and built its way up to my teen years. I grew up in a house that had been in my family for generations. My mom grew up there, her mom (My Grandmother) grew up there, and they both were married and lived in the house they grew up in. The earliest memory I have is my Grandmother living in the first-floor apartment, and my parents and I lived upstairs in what they called an "in-law" apartment because it only had one entrance and exit--off the living room; instead of two entrances/exits--one at the front and one at the back.
HALLOWEEN
KBAT 99.9

What’s West Texas’ Favorite Board Game?

I have so many childhood memories of being a kid sitting on the bed with my mom--and she'd have the Yahtzee game board open with the dice in the shaker... And we'd play till Dad came home from work. Or the times in the kitchen when she'd wanna play 'Sorry'. I always had to be the red piece. Fast forward to becoming a Dad myself, and my daughter and I would play board games like Candy Land--one sweet memory I have is the night she wanted to set it up on the floor in her bedroom and have me wait in the living room while she got everything ready. She called me into the bedroom to play--and she wanted to go first. So she drew a card and--wouldn't you know it--it was the Castle card that took her all the way to the top :-)... We laughed and laughed. She was so crafty at the ripe old age of 5......
HOBBIES
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

