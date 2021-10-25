Submarine Fiber Cable Market Positive Demand Outlook, Supportive Valuations | Ciena, Infinera, Tata Communications, Reliance Globalcom

The report examines the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market scenario to predict how COVID-19 might impact the prospective growth of the sector. The global pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. It evaluates key elements like overall revenue, technological innovations, product pipeline, product offerings, recent deals, research and development, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc. This helps readers understand how these aspects are expected to affect the industry during the forecast period and benefit from the existing growth opportunities and prepare for challenges.

