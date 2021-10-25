CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military Robots Market To Reach $ 21.14 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 11.9% CAGR |Emegen Research

 7 days ago

The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest research report by Emergen Research, named 'Global Military Robots Market - Forecast to 2027', entails a comprehensive review of the global Military Robots Market 's present...

Liquid Handling Systems Market size worth $ 5.01 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Liquid Handling Systems Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing innovations in the technologies and demand for highly precise data. JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Liquid Handling Systems Market" By Type (Electronic, Automated and Manual), By Product (Pipettes, Electronic, Manual and Semi-automated), By Application (HTS, Genomics, Drug Discovery and ADME Screening) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Liquid Handling Systems Market size was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.
Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2031

Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in...
Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Apple, AT&T, Google

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Apple, AT&T, Google, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Telefonica, T-Mobile US, Vendors to Watch Out, Cyberdyne, IHealth Labs, Interaxon, IRhythm Technologies, Lark, Proteus Digital Health, Sotera Wireless, Withings, Emerging Vendors, Biosensics, Cambridge Temperature Concepts, Epson America, Evena Medical, Orpyx Medical Technologies & Qardio etc.
Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the wireless electric vehicle charging system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the wireless electric vehicle charging system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 36%-38%. In this market, stationary wireless charging system is the largest segment by charging type, whereas battery electric vehicle is largest by propulsion type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of electric vehicles due to supportive government policies.
Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
Button Batteries Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Maxell, Energizer, Panasonic

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Button Batteries Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Panasonic, Sony, Renata, GP, Malak, Maxell, Energizer, Nanfu, Duracell, PKCELL & Camelion etc.
Fatty Amines Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

Applications in several end-use industries will continue to fuel the market for fatty amines globally. By 2016 end, the global fatty amines market is estimated at US$ 1,855.3 Mn. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific will remain the key markets for fatty amines, whereas applications in water treatment and agro-chemical industries will continue to generate significant demand for fatty amines.
Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
Interactive Whiteboard Market is Going to Boom with Hitachi Global , Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size study, by Technology (Infrared, Resistive Membrane, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive and Others), by Form Factor (Fixed and Portable), Projection Technique (Front Projection and Rear Projection), by Application (Education, Corporate, Commercial and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Interactive Whiteboard market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Interactive Whiteboard market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Indoor Location Analytics Market to See Stunning Growth | Apple, Broadcom, Cisco Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Indoor Location Analytics Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Indoor Location Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
Terminal Automation System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ABB, Endress+Hauser, General Electric, FMC Technology

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Terminal Automation System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cimation, ABB, Endress+Hauser, Emerson Electric, General Electric, FMC Technology, Invensys, Honeywell Process Solution, Rockwell Automation, Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Wipro etc.
Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
Airport Mobile Equipment Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players JBT, Mallaghan, Tronair

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Airport Mobile Equipment Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Airport Mobile Equipment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Digital Signage Market is Going to Boom with Adflow Networks , BrightSign, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corp.

Global Digital Signage Market Size study, by Screen Type (Video Walls, Video Screen, Transparent LED Screen, Digital Poster, Kiosks and Others), by Component (Hardware, Software and Service), by Technology (LCD, LED and Projection), Application (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Stadiums & Playgrounds, Corporate, Banking, Healthcare, Education and Transport), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Signage market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Signage market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Customer Information System (CIS) Market May Set New Growth Story with Oracle, SAP, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Customer Information System (CIS) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Oracle, SAP, Itineris, Hansen, Fluentgrid, Open International, Gentrack, Milestone Utility Services, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Engineering, Indra, Ferranti Computer Systems, Northstar Utilities, Vertexone, IBM etc.
Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
Community Policy