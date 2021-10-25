Green Technology and Sustainability Market Competitive Landscape, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition and Forecast to 2028

The global automotive radar market is forecast to reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Automotive radar helps locate objects surrounding the car with the help of the transmitter and receiver of the radar system. The transmitter of the radar system emits radio waves that stumbles into the object and bounces back to the receiver of the radar, providing information on the real-time location of the objects around the vehicle. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in all the vehicle types. The massive penetration for the futuristic driverless autonomous vehicles throughout the world influentially propels the market owing to its low-cost, high-performance safety additive deployment in the automotive systems. The most prominent constraints for the vehicular radar market is the laser-based solution, LIDAR, which is based on a higher resolution monitoring and provides more accurate detection than radar.

