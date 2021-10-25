CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnastic Hoops Market By Material (Plastic Gymnastic Hoops, Metal Gymnastic Hoops, Wooden Gymnastic Hoops) and By Sales Channel (Sports Chain Outlets, Specialty Stores) - Forecast 2021-2031

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

Gymnastic hoops are generally used by gymnast to perform rhythmic gymnastics. Gymnastic hoops are apparatus often made of plastic or wood. Gymnastic hoops are circular in shape and are used for rolling around hand or body. Gymnastic hoops are also tossed, passed and swung through or over other hoops. The height...

www.houstonmirror.com

olympics.com

Dina Averina lands double gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Dina Averina was unstoppable on day one of the 2021 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. The 23-year-old, representing the Russian Gymnastics Federation team, took golds in both the individual hoop and ball apparatus finals – growing her individual world title tally to an astonishing 13. After being...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Video: Melnikova snaps U.S. all-around streak at 2021 Gymnastics Worlds

The first gold medal of the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushi, Japan, went to Russia’s Angelina Melnikova. The 21-year-old claimed the women’s individual all-around title, adding to her 2020 Olympic all-around bronze and 2019 world all-around bronze. (Video of Melnikova’s performance is embedded above.) Americans Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Rebeca Andrade golden at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championships

Tokyo 2020 vaulting champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil added world gold and silver to her Olympic title Saturday (23 October) at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. The 22-year-old's triumphs are the sixth and seventh medals for her nation at the world championships. Her vault title is just the second gold for a Brazilian woman and the first since Daiane Dos Santos won floor at the 2003 Worlds.
SPORTS
houstonmirror.com

Aircraft Valves Market By Valve Type (Pilot Valves, Poppet Valves, Flapper-nozzle Valves) and By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket) - Forecast to 2021-2031

A valve is a multi-purpose device, which is a part of the combustion engine of an aircraft as well as other operating systems such as HVAC system, lubrication systems, etc. and is generally used to control the flow of fluids in and out of the cylinder in the form of slurries, liquids, gases and fluidized solids. It mainly handles the mechanism of opening and closing of paths. Aircraft valves are generally divided into two categories, namely inlet valves and outlet valves.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
olympics.com

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021: Indian women struggle in qualifiers

India’s women gymnasts Aruna Reddy, Pranati Das and Shraddha Talekar endured a challenging day in the qualifying round of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2021 at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, Japan on Monday. All three Indians finished outside the top 24 in the all-around qualification round and will not advance...
SPORTS
houstonmirror.com

Drink Carrier and Trays Market By Type (Paper, Plastic, Metal) and By Packaging Type (Rigid Drink Carrier and Trays, Semi - Rigid Drink Carrier and Trays) - Forecast to 2021-2031

In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for food service industry across the globe. Drink carrier and trays are one of the most important packaging segment for beverage manufacturers. Due to constraints related to environment friendly packaging, nowadays manufacturers are producing drink carrier and trays made from biodegradable plastic and paper.
MARKETS
CBS Sports

American gymnasts win five medals, make history at 2021 World Championships

The Tokyo Olympics were only a few months ago, but American gymnasts are still winning hardware in Japan. The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, which featured 312 gymnasts. took place in Japan from Oct. 18 up until Sunday and the Americans who competed made history. Americans won five medals at the...
SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Popular Wrestling Star Has A Broken Leg

That’s bad timing. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention for one way or another and it can be fascinating to see what they do every time. Some of these wrestlers have not gotten the most mainstream coverage and it makes things almost more interesting to keep them on the lower levels. Now one of those wrestlers has suffered some bad news and he will be missing some time.
WWE
houstonmirror.com

Calcium-Fortified Cereals Market By Type (Whole Grain, Raisin Bran, Others) and By Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty stores, Departmental stores) - Forecast 2021-2031

Growing consumer awareness and consciousness regarding bone health has fuelled the demand for Calcium-fortified cereals. Calcium-fortified cereals are normal cereals, such as whole grains, corn flakes, oatmeal, etc., fortified with additional calcium. These high Calcium-fortified cereals make the perfect breakfast choice as they impart high energy. Calcium-fortified cereals are one of the best ways to provide high calcium content to the human body.
MARKETS
PopSugar

It's Easy (Come, Easy Go) to Enjoy This Gymnast's Bohemian Rhapsody Floor Routine at 2021 Worlds

The 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships took place from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, and it resulted in five medals for Team USA; history for countries like Ireland, the Philippines, and the United States; and statement-making moments. Korean gymnast Shin Solyi showed up to the qualifying rounds earlier in the week with a floor routine set to a "strings" version of "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.
ENTERTAINMENT
Sourcing Journal

Stony Creek Colors Brings Natural Indigo Dye Direct to Consumers

After more than 18-months of research and development, Stony Creek Colors introduces IndiGold, which the company said is the world’s first prereduced natural indigo liquid dye. Stony Creek Colors produces traceable, plant-based dyes and its new indigo product is USDA-certified as 100 percent made from plants. The company is launching its newest innovation to professional dyers and home consumers through a 30-day Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise $16,000 to support DTC production efforts of IndiGold at a sizable scale. The campaign offers IndiGold in many reward forms, most notably as an Easy Indigo Dye Kit, along with other plant-based products...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Live Well CBD Gummies: Reviews, Cost, Shark Tank, Read Report Here (USA & CA)

Live Well CBD Gummies CA & USA: Developing age gives insight, development, knowledge yet different things that accompany developing age are nervousness, stress, sleep deprivation, body torment, and so on making life hopeless. To stifle uneasiness and stress in life individuals begin smoking, dispose of resting messes, and spend gigantic attractive cash on medication and specialist visits.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sourcing Journal

Report: Target Leads, Shein and Amazon Lag on Tackling Chemicals in Clothing

Fewer than a handful of America’s biggest retailers are adequately tackling the issue of toxic chemicals in clothing, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
houstonmirror.com

Gymnastic Leotards Market By Textile (Lycra, Velvet, Velour) and By Buyer Type (Individual, Promotional, Institutional) - Forecast 2021-2031

The rising popularity of international games and anaerobic sports are one of the major factors for the growing demand for gymnastic leotards. Other factors that are aiding in the expansion of the gymnastic leotards market include the move towards a healthier lifestyle and the growing participation in sports. "Fact.MR, A...
RETAIL
fox13memphis.com

Photos: US women compete in 2021 World Gymnastics Championships qualifying

Photos: US women compete in 2021 World Gymnastics Championships qualifying Leanne Wong of the United States competes in the floor exercise during women's qualification on Day One of the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium on October 18, 2021, in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan. (Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
GYMNASTICS
