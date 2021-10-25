CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parking Management Market Size 2021: Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast By 2028

The global parking management market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth...

houstonmirror.com

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automated fingerprint identification system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, ten print to ten print searches is the largest segment by search type.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Fatty Amines Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

Applications in several end-use industries will continue to fuel the market for fatty amines globally. By 2016 end, the global fatty amines market is estimated at US$ 1,855.3 Mn. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific will remain the key markets for fatty amines, whereas applications in water treatment and agro-chemical industries will continue to generate significant demand for fatty amines.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mint & Menthol Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Mint & Menthol Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Mint & Menthol Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Mint & Menthol Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

File Integrity Monitoring Market is Booming Worldwide with Solarwinds, Alienvault, Trustwave, ManageEngine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "File Integrity Monitoring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Solarwinds, Alienvault, Logrhythm, Trustwave, Manageengine, Trend Micro, New Net Technologies, Netwrix, McAfee, Tripwire, Cimcor etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Personal Mobility Devices Market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study projects the personal mobility devices market to rise at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030. The market is expected to witness high demand for canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and other devices. Besides this, experts at FMI forecast the sales of mobility scooters to surge, driven by the increasing demand for innovative modes of transport.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Research Report 2021, Business Size, Segment by Type, Regions and End User, Trend Analysis | Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

The research report on the Healthcare Cloud Computing market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to expand significantly in the near future, due to the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare services. Rising demand for cloud technology in healthcare facilities and growing use of cloud techniques for cost cuts in the healthcare industry are expected to boost the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market along with crucial statistical data about the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electronic Warfare Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 36.75 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative player. Also higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Smart Data Center Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Facebook, ABB, NTT Communications

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Data Center Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM, ABB, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Digital Realty, Equinix, Apple, CenturyLink, Computer Sciences, Facebook, Level 3 Communications, NTT Communications, RACKSPACE, Singtel, Switch & Aceco TI etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Construction Chemical Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Sika, Mapei, Evonik, BASF, Henkel

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Construction Chemical Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bostik, Sika Ag, Mapei, RCI, Parex, The Dow Chemical Company, KÖSTER, Boysen Paints, CORD CHEMICAL INC., TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES, ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL, Sealbond, Hardex Corporation, ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP., Evonik, BASF, Henkel, H.B. FULLER & 3M etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Customer Information System (CIS) Market May Set New Growth Story with Oracle, SAP, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Customer Information System (CIS) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Oracle, SAP, Itineris, Hansen, Fluentgrid, Open International, Gentrack, Milestone Utility Services, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Engineering, Indra, Ferranti Computer Systems, Northstar Utilities, Vertexone, IBM etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
BUSINESS
Sportico

DraftKings’ $22B Deal Dead, But Desire for Global Scale Remains

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) ended its pursuit of Entain (LSE: ENT) last week. The American online sports betting operator previously bid more than $22 billion for the British gaming group, a 46% premium to the ENT stock price at prior day close. While the prospective deal is now dead—we heard it was never particularly far along to begin with—it is reasonable to believe DKNG still covets the global scale and positive cash flow Entain would have provided. We sought to identify the most likely targets, should DraftKings opt to make a play for another European operator. DraftKings, in a quiet period...
GAMBLING
houstonmirror.com

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

