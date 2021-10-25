CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raman Spectroscopy Market Size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026

According to the new market research report "Raman Spectroscopy Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Instrument (Microscopy Raman, Handheld & Portable Raman), Sampling Technique (Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering), Application (Pharmaceutical, Life Science), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 861...

houstonmirror.com

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Portable Spectrometer Market is Going to Boom with ABB Ltd., Metrohm AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Jasco Corporation

Global Portable Spectrometer Market Size study, by Type (Optical Spectrometer, Mass Spectrometer, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Application ( Life Sciences, Chemistry, Food & Agriculture , Others)and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider portable spectrometer market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, portable spectrometer market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

India Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

A cold chain indicates the transportation and warehousing of temperature-sensitive products from the point of origin to the end of consumption, which increases shelf life and prevents spoilage. Today, the cold chain industry in India is rising from a nascent scaffold, making it one of the encouraging fields in the warehousing and logistics industry. Moreover, thus far, cold storage facilities in India had only been limited mainly to storing perishable horticulture produce such as fruits and vegetables but now have expanded to numerous other products as well. According to Renub Research new report, India Cold Chain Market is expected to reach US$ 53.07 Billion by 2027.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Modified Cassava Starch Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Modified Cassava Starch Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Modified Cassava Starch Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Modified Cassava Starch Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Chopper Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% through 2030

The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights. The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | 3M , Angelica , Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Size study, by Usability (Low-type Disposable Gowns, Average-type Disposable Gowns, Premium-type Disposable Gowns), by Product (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), by Risk Type (Low-risk gowns, Moderate-risk gowns, High-risk gowns), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Disposable Hospital Gowns market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Disposable Hospital Gowns market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Personal Mobility Devices Market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study projects the personal mobility devices market to rise at a CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030. The market is expected to witness high demand for canes, crutches, wheelchairs, and other devices. Besides this, experts at FMI forecast the sales of mobility scooters to surge, driven by the increasing demand for innovative modes of transport.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Size To Reach USD 4367 Million By 2027 At CAGR 23.6% Valuates Reports

The Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is Segmented by Type (Semiconductor Components, Sensors), Application (Pharmacy benefit management, Rehabilitation and Therapeutics, Patient Care Management, Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Training, Fitness Management, Education, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Engineering & Technology Category.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Marine Collagen Market Is Set To Grow $1,186.7 Million at 7.0% CAGR By 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Marine Collagen Market was valued at USD 696.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,186.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Scales, skins, and bones are the major by-products of the fish-processing market. These are not regarded as ordinary saleable products and are usually discarded, causing a heavy environmental impact. However, they are a good source of marine collagen. This could be extracted and further enzymatically hydrolyzed to liberate physiologically active peptides. Specifically, some of these peptides may exhibit interesting antioxidant activity, potent antihypertensive activity, antimicrobial activity against different strains of bacteria, protective effect on cartilage, or capacity to stimulate bone formation. Marine collagen hydrolysates from fish disposals may also exhibit other interesting activities (such as, satiety, calciotropic, or opioid). The bioactive properties of these peptides, and also their resistance to protein digestion, make them potential ingredients of health-promoting foods.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

File Integrity Monitoring Market is Booming Worldwide with Solarwinds, Alienvault, Trustwave, ManageEngine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "File Integrity Monitoring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Solarwinds, Alienvault, Logrhythm, Trustwave, Manageengine, Trend Micro, New Net Technologies, Netwrix, McAfee, Tripwire, Cimcor etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Breadfruit Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | M. Levin & Co, Tropical Fruit Company, Kada Online Pvt

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Breadfruit Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Construction Chemical Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Sika, Mapei, Evonik, BASF, Henkel

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Construction Chemical Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bostik, Sika Ag, Mapei, RCI, Parex, The Dow Chemical Company, KÖSTER, Boysen Paints, CORD CHEMICAL INC., TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES, ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL, Sealbond, Hardex Corporation, ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP., Evonik, BASF, Henkel, H.B. FULLER & 3M etc.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Soy Protein Isolate Market reached a size of almost US$ 2,825 million in 2021 & projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Soy protein isolate market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the soy protein isolate market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Incident and Emergency Management Market projected to reach $171.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 6.7%

According to a new market research report "Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component, (Solutions (Emergency/Mass Notification System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, and Fire and HAZMAT), Services, and Communication Systems), Simulation, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global incident and emergency management market size is expected to grow from USD 124.0 billion in 2021 to USD 171.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters due to the ever-changing climate conditions and growth in terrorist attacks and criminal activities are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Aircraft Seals Market Size is projected to grow to USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Seals Market by Type (Dynamic and Static), Application (Engine, Airframe, Avionics, Flight Control System, Landing Gear), Material (Composites, Polymers, Metals), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform, and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by factors such as increase in global aircraft fleet size, and short replacement cycle of aircraft seals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

