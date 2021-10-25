CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Share, Size Data and Analysis of Manufacture and Growth 2017 - 2027 Forecasted | Reports And Data

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to reach a market size of USD 61.59 Billion by 2027 and register a substantially high CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market revenue growth is driven by increasing...

www.houstonmirror.com

houstonmirror.com

Digital Radiography Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Trend, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Escalating demand for mobile digital x-ray systems. The global digital radiography market size is expected to reach USD 19.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid digitization in healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of mobile digital x-ray systems across diagnostic centers, and increasing applications in cardiovascular imaging, cancer diagnosis, mammography, and dental and orthopedic surgeries. Surge in demand for portable x-ray devices, incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI in radiography systems, and rising prevalence of cancer, dental problems, orthopedic problems, and cardiovascular disorders are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.
houstonmirror.com

Acacia Protein Market Size, Copmany Revenue Growth & Share Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future.
houstonmirror.com

Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automated fingerprint identification system market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, ten print to ten print searches is the largest segment by search type.
houstonmirror.com

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
houstonmirror.com

Organic Food and Beverage Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Globally, the word 'organic' has hit the bell in numerous conversations revolving around food. Organic farming facilitates the production of high-quality, certified, controlled, and safe food. Consequently, providing high economic and environmental benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Hence, 'Organic Food & Beverages' consists of natural, healthy, and free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Renub Research analysis, Global Organic Food & Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 519 Billion by 2027.
houstonmirror.com

Calibration Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, In-Situ

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Calibration Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are OMEGA Engineering, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Hanna Instruments, Eutech Instruments, In-Situ & Sensorex etc.
houstonmirror.com

Distributed Energy Storage System Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Distributed Energy Storage System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABB, Siemens, BYD, MCV Energy, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, AES Energy Stor, Toshiba, Hitachi, GS Yuasaage, Sharp, LG Chem, Nova Greentech, NGK Insulators, Exide Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation & Beacon Power etc.
houstonmirror.com

Fatty Amines Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

Applications in several end-use industries will continue to fuel the market for fatty amines globally. By 2016 end, the global fatty amines market is estimated at US$ 1,855.3 Mn. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific will remain the key markets for fatty amines, whereas applications in water treatment and agro-chemical industries will continue to generate significant demand for fatty amines.
houstonmirror.com

Modified Cassava Starch Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Modified Cassava Starch Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Modified Cassava Starch Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Modified Cassava Starch Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
houstonmirror.com

Customer Information System (CIS) Market May Set New Growth Story with Oracle, SAP, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Customer Information System (CIS) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Oracle, SAP, Itineris, Hansen, Fluentgrid, Open International, Gentrack, Milestone Utility Services, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Engineering, Indra, Ferranti Computer Systems, Northstar Utilities, Vertexone, IBM etc.
houstonmirror.com

Digital Devices Technologies Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Dolby, Bose, Cisco Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Devices Technologies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Dolby Inc., Bose Inc., Cisco Systems, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Motorola, Panasonic etc.
houstonmirror.com

Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Apple, AT&T, Google

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Apple, AT&T, Google, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Telefonica, T-Mobile US, Vendors to Watch Out, Cyberdyne, IHealth Labs, Interaxon, IRhythm Technologies, Lark, Proteus Digital Health, Sotera Wireless, Withings, Emerging Vendors, Biosensics, Cambridge Temperature Concepts, Epson America, Evena Medical, Orpyx Medical Technologies & Qardio etc.
houstonmirror.com

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
houstonmirror.com

Radiant Barriers and Reflective Insulation Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Radiant Barrier is a heat reflective insulation material generally used to block the radiant heat from a heat radiating surfaces especially in commercial buildings. The most common material used as a radiant barrier is reflective aluminium foil. These barriers are used mainly in rooftops of buildings and houses especially equatorial, tropical and lower temperate zones of the world.
houstonmirror.com

Interactive Whiteboard Market is Going to Boom with Hitachi Global , Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size study, by Technology (Infrared, Resistive Membrane, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive and Others), by Form Factor (Fixed and Portable), Projection Technique (Front Projection and Rear Projection), by Application (Education, Corporate, Commercial and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Interactive Whiteboard market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Interactive Whiteboard market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
houstonmirror.com

Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Cochlear, Persona, Beltone

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Bluetooth Hearing Aids Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Sonova Holding, Eartone, Siemens Healthcare, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Beltone, Miracle Hearing Aid Clinic, Cochlear, Starkey Hearing Aids, GN ReSound, Union Hearing Aid Centre, Shenzhen Sunsky Technology, MED-EL, Persona, Medtechnica Orthophone, William Demant Holding, GN Store & Widex etc.
houstonmirror.com

Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2031

Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in...
houstonmirror.com

Terminal Automation System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ABB, Endress+Hauser, General Electric, FMC Technology

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Terminal Automation System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cimation, ABB, Endress+Hauser, Emerson Electric, General Electric, FMC Technology, Invensys, Honeywell Process Solution, Rockwell Automation, Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Wipro etc.
houstonmirror.com

Free Online Translator Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies | Google, Hujiang, Baidu

Worldwide Free Online Translator Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Free Online Translator Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google Inc. (United States),Hujiang (China),Baidu (China),NetEase, Inc. (China),PROMT (Russia),Kingsoft (China),Lexicool (France) ,DeepL Translator (Germany),WorldLingo (United States),Collins (United States).
