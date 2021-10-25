The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

Some of the most beautiful places that I have been to are old theatres, and I find it sad that when I find a beautiful movie palace like this just falling apart. The history that they all have. The Fox Theatre, the Washington Theatre, and the Chicago Theatre are all beautiful in their own way. This one beautiful, luxury theatre lasted almost 50 years before closing its doors for good. Built-in the 1920s the theatre catered to the upper class and that can be seen throughout the theatre. From the marble water fountains to the large crystal, chandelier, you can tell that this one thriving movie theatre was once a very busy place.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO