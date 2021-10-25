CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short end pressured while investors await primary for guidance

By Lynne Funk, Gary Siegel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipals faced pressure on the short end, with the one- and two-year yields rising two basis points, while U.S. Treasuries saw gains on bonds inside five-years and equities were in the black. For municipals, Monday's session was more about readying for the primary and prepping for month-end positioning. Municipal-to-UST...

