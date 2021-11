We have a fun and flavorful WBKR Yard Party planned for Friday. Ahead of Saturday's Buddy Walk, GRADSA will be on hand serving chili boxed lunches. Here's what's on the menu. There's nothing better in the fall when the air is crisp than to have a hot bowl of chili. I love a good bowl of chili and I make it often during this time of the year. I don't use noodles, just a lot of meat, and spice. It wasn't until I moved to the south that I'd even heard of putting noodles in chili, or a chili roll for that matter. We all get to get our chili fix on Friday and I'm super excited! It's another WBKR Yard Party sponsored by TTMA.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO