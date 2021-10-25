CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

By Alicia Selin
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Movie Palace from 1920s Frozen in Time

Some of the most beautiful places that I have been to are old theatres, and I find it sad that when I find a beautiful movie palace like this just falling apart. The history that they all have. The Fox Theatre, the Washington Theatre, and the Chicago Theatre are all beautiful in their own way. This one beautiful, luxury theatre lasted almost 50 years before closing its doors for good. Built-in the 1920s the theatre catered to the upper class and that can be seen throughout the theatre. From the marble water fountains to the large crystal, chandelier, you can tell that this one thriving movie theatre was once a very busy place.
MOVIES
1070 KHMO-AM

20-Year Old Medieval Estate Linked to Famous Fashion Designer

This is no ordinary abandoned castle that was once owned by David Abercrombie of Abercrombie & Fitch. In the video, we find out that Abercrombie was once a great outdoorsman and designed clothes to fit explorers of that time. This was way before teens and young adults were wearing Abercrombie & Fitch clothes and shopping in malls. The castle is also linked to Teddy Roosevelt who was best friends with Abercrombie and stayed at the castle numerous times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Hannibal, MO
Real Estate
Hannibal, MO
Business
State
Rhode Island State
1070 KHMO-AM

Luxury Illinois Country Home Includes a Tree House & Secret Room

It's one thing to have a luxury lakefront Illinois home, but it's another thing entirely to also have a tree house and secret room like this one has. I saw this estate shared on YouTube and also a real estate website. It's in McHenry County, Illinois near Lake Geneva. Sure, the main home looks like it could be featured on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, but it also has a cool treehouse and one closet contains a bookshelf that opens to a secret room.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Craven
1070 KHMO-AM

Up ‘Schitt’s Creek’? The La Belle Maison Mansion is For Sale

Wanna buy a house? How about the real life mansion once "owned" by the fictional television family that lost all its money and found themselves literally up Schitt's Creek?. The TV series Schitt's Creek followed the fortunes (or lost fortunes) of the Rose family, who were swindled out of their money and had to move from the lap of luxury to a rundown hotel in the Canadian town of Schitt's Creek.
REAL ESTATE
1070 KHMO-AM

A Unique Craft Christmas Shopping experience is coming to Quincy

Get ready to put the Halloween candy away and have a chance to start shopping for unique craft gifts for the upcoming holiday season!. I know that it is still October and we haven't even gotten to get dressed up and scar each other yet...BUT the holiday shopping season will be upon us very soon and the Quincy Town Center has announced the return of the Quincy Christmas Market a can't miss holiday shopping event!
QUINCY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Nightmare On Elm Street#Guest House#Dream Home#The Haunted#The A Nightmare#Dutch Colonial
1070 KHMO-AM

What Does a Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara, around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to the areas where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 31st.
LIFESTYLE
1070 KHMO-AM

Home Overlooking Great Lakes Looks Like a Lighthouse

If you fancy yourself a first mate and/or just love lighthouses, you could do a lot worse than a home I found that overlooks the Great Lakes which definitely looks like it could signal ships. I found this on two different websites. 35780 Blue Wing Bay Road in Bayfield, Wisconsin...
BAYFIELD, WI
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy